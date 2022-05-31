ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Indiana man chased by St. Marys resident with gun after he broke into home

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man was arrested in St. Marys after he was caught breaking into a home by the resident. According to the St....

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 19

hingle mcringleberry
1d ago

it's good that we have the constitutional right that were able to carry a firearm. Imagine if that was taken away? That's exactly what the Democrats are trying to do make it so we can no longer protect ourselves

Reply(13)
5
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State...
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested after Shooting Stepson

Indiana Man Arrested after Shooting StepsonIndiana Mugshot. A man in Indiana has been arrested after allegedly shooting his stepson during a Memorial Day argument. John Gregory Hughes was with his family in Muncie when an argument broke out regarding an open back door.
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Marys, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
SCDNReports

Man in Ohio Wanted for Fatal Shooting

A man in Ohio is wanted after reportedly being involved in a shooting that left one man dead. Kewai Hunter had an arrest warrant issued against him in Reynoldsburg, and is wanted for the murder of Roderick Michael, who was found shot multiple times by police.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police investigating two ‘student situations’ at Hempfield High School

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating two incidents involving students that happened at Hempfield High School Thursday morning. According to a letter to parents, the first incident involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus. The district said he was immediately removed from school property after they became aware of a social media post of the student wearing the mask with text that included a threat to the school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident
wlen.com

Body of Drowned Ohio Man Found Monday Afternoon in Devil’s Lake

Manitou Beach, MI – The body of the Ohio man who drowned in Devil’s Lake this weekend has been recovered. At just after 5pm Monday afternoon, divers were able to locate and remove 39 year old Thomas O’Leary from the lake. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that he was part of a group of two families from Sylvania who rented a cottage on the lake for the weekend.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WISH-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg mother dies, two young boys injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A family vacation in Florida turned tragic for a family from Schaumburg this week, as a woman died while parasailing and two young boys were also hurt in the crash. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, officials in Florida say weather played a factor. Meanwhile, industry experts we spoke with have questions about what the operators were doing at the time of the accident. On Monday, strong winds slammed a parasail into the old Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon in the Florida Keys. A Schaumburg mother identified as Supraja Alaparthi, 33, died in...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
SCDNReports

2 Dead in Small Ohio Town Murder Mystery

2 Dead in Small Ohio Town Murder MysterySCDN Graphics Department. Several people in a small, rural community in Ohio were shaken up by flashing lights and emergency vehicles this weekend and two people were found dead from gunshot wounds. Deputy sheriffs from Ohio arrived on the scene just before midnight on Friday in the 300 block of Idlebrook Place.
hometownstations.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports deadly crashes up for Memorial Day

The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released the statistics of crashes that happened over the Memorial Day weekend. The OSHP reported that there were 17 deaths over the reporting period , which began on Friday and ran through Monday. That number is up from last year. Troopers made over 26,000...
OHIO STATE
WISH-TV

Durham fraud victim: I hope he rots in jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is called one the largest financial scams in Indiana history. The man at the center of the $200M scheme, Tim Durham, wants out of federal prison. That story has now sparked outrage among many of his 5,000 victims. Now they’re reaching out to I-Team 8.
Wave 3

Indiana gun permit requirements to change soon

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Hoosiers are now one month away from significant changes regarding carrying handguns in public without a permit. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and takes effect on July 1, allows most adults over the age of 18 to carry a handgun in public without a permit. According to Holcomb, more than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy