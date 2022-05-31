Indiana man chased by St. Marys resident with gun after he broke into home

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A family vacation in Florida turned tragic for a family from Schaumburg this week, as a woman died while parasailing and two young boys were also hurt in the crash. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, officials in Florida say weather played a factor. Meanwhile, industry experts we spoke with have questions about what the operators were doing at the time of the accident. On Monday, strong winds slammed a parasail into the old Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon in the Florida Keys. A Schaumburg mother identified as Supraja Alaparthi, 33, died in...

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO