ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Manchester United hire ex-Liverpool fitness coach Andy O'Boyle as their new deputy football director with wide-ranging brief to help John Murtough with recruitment, scouting and sports science

By Chris Wheeler, Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United have continued their overhaul of the club by appointing Andy O'Boyle as deputy football director.

O'Boyle moves from his role as head of elite performance at the Premier League and returns to United 16 years after he first worked at the club's academy with players like Marcus Rashford. He has also worked as one of Jurgen Klopp's fitness coaches at Liverpool.

Sportsmail revealed in March that O'Boyle had emerged as a contender for the role, with his general and varied experience understood to have impressed United.

The Northern Irishman, who also played at United's centre of excellence as a boy before focusing on coaching and sports science, will work with football director John Murtough as part of the new-set-up at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0879Xu_0fvuaeHD00
Manchester United have appointed Andy O'Boyle, who formerly worked as one of Jurgen Klopp's fitness coaches at Liverpool, as their new deputy football director
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEIca_0fvuaeHD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aepMv_0fvuaeHD00
He will assist football director John Murtough as new manager Erik ten Hag starts his rebuild

As well as the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag and coaches Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, key scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have left United and chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge is leaving although he continues to be involved planning for this summer.

'We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club's leadership,' said Murtough.

'Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

'This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities.'

O'Boyle is due to complete his UEFA pro licence this summer, and is also working towards a doctorate, having already achieved a Masters in sports science.

He said: 'I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, and the academy and women's teams go from strength to strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeaAt_0fvuaeHD00
Murtough is set for a busy summer with new boss Ten Hag identifying his transfer targets

'Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can't wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success.'

His appointment will lessen the burden on Murtough by taking away much of the day-to-day bureaucracy, allowing him to concentrate on first-team recruitment as new manager Erik ten Hag gets to work.

It has been suggested his arrival will free up two-thirds of Murtough's time each week.

His wide-ranging brief at the Premier League included responsibility for advising clubs on talent identification and recruitment, performance analysis, sports science and medicine, psychology and loan management.

He also played a role as the Premier League devised its strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

O'Boyle has also worked previously for England under 21s, Coventry City and Wrexham.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'step up pursuit of £70m-rated Raphinha as a replacement for wantaway Sadio Mane and could use Takumi Minamino as part of the deal to persuade Leeds to sell their star man'

Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Leeds forward Raphinha and could use Takumi Minamino as a makeweight in the deal, according to a report. Sadio Mane - who is a target for Bayern Munich - is expected to leave Anfield this summer and Jurgen Klopp is busy making plans to replace the Senegalese international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy feared another Hillsborough tragedy after the crush at the Champions League final as he admits he was 'really, really afraid' before being helped over a security fence by fellow fans

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy said he feared another tragedy like Hillsborough after getting caught up in the crush outside the Stade de France at last Saturday’s Champions League final. Kennedy admitted to being ‘really, really afraid’ before he was helped over a security fence by fellow supporters to escape...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Michael Owen compares West Ham star Declan Rice to England and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as he says he's a 'more all-round player' and claims he's 'too good' to be a holding central midfielder

Michael Owen has drawn comparisons between West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice and his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. The ex-England and Reds striker claimed that Rice is more than capable of playing a more progressive role than his regular deep-lying defensive position, after developing aspects of his game. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are ready to DOUBLE Gabriel Jesus' salary to £200,000 to persuade the Man City forward to join the Gunners' despite missing out on the top four... 'with Emirates chiefs already holding talks with his agent'

Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus' wage at Manchester City in a bid to lure him to North London, according to reports. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer after Erling Haaland signed for Pep Guardiola's side last month. Manchester City are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Bout
Person
Steve Mcclaren
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Marcus Rashford
Daily Mail

Tammy Abraham reveals Jose Mourinho's and Gareth Southgate's man-management is similar with both sending thoughtful messages... as Roma striker looks to continue his fine club form on the international stage

England haven't taken an overseas-based player to the World Cup since David Beckham and Owen Hargreaves in 2006. Now, three of Gareth Southgate's Nations League squad — Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Jude Bellingham — hope to change that in Qatar. Abraham scored 27 goals and won the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United's attempts to sign top target Frenkie de Jong are now complicated by Barcelona wanting to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as his replacement first

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Frenkie de Jong are being complicated by Barcelona manager Xavi wanting Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement. Barca’s financial problems mean their club bosses are happy to sanction a £70million deal for De Jong to join United and rejoin his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'will let Manchester United players vote on who should be club captain' amid doubts over current skipper Harry Maguire... 'with David de Gea the overwhelming favourite to take over the armband'

David de Gea has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to become Manchester United's next captain, according to reports. Current skipper Harry Maguire came under pressure last season after a below-par campaign, with some questioning his ability to continue in the role. And it seems that he could have to relinquish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sports Science#Fitness#The Premier League#The Northern Irishman#Carrington
Daily Mail

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'has turned his attention to signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer' as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong... with the Dutchman 'impressed by the Dane's desire' after he trained with Ajax this year

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. Eriksen's short-term contract at Brentford expires at the end of this month and ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad. The Dutchman could make as many as six major signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I have to look at whether I got the balance right': Gareth Southgate refuses to blame his England stars for shock loss to Hungary and says his under-par Three Lions were affected by heat and end-of-season fatigue

Gareth Southgate admitted the 'team balance' was off during England's shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary and refused to blame the players after a long and tiring season. Hungary took the lead from the penalty spot through Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute and managed to hold on for a clean sheet, thanks primarily to a lack of invention in attack from England.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son Gene throws a thumbs up for the cameras as he leaves his hotel - after getting behind the drum kit at his famous dad's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Liam Gallagher's son Gene got behind the drum kit during his famous father's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Gene, who was photographed with his uncle, Liam's brother Paul, as they left their hotel on Thursday, still looked on cloud nine from the night before as he threw a thumbs up for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland side have 'only got ourselves to blame' after embarrassing 1-0 loss to Armenia ended their eight-match unbeaten run since September

Stephen Kenny admitted the Republic of Ireland had only themselves to blame after slipping to defeat in their Nations League opener in Armenia. Ireland squandered first-half chances and were made to pay as Eduard Spertsyan ended their eight-game unbeaten run in spectacular style as he snatched a 1-0 victory for the League B newcomers.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Jarrod Bowen was the only positive to come from an entirely miserable evening for England while Harry Kane cut a frustrated figure as Gareth Southgate's lone striker

ENGLAND (343) Was probably expecting a relatively quiet evening but it didn’t turn out that way as Hungary impressed going forward. Had more work to do than he’d have anticipated but breezed through the challenge before his substitution. Conor Coady - 6.5. Made some crucial clearances and interceptions...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Yorkshire launch an investigation into the 'unacceptable' behaviour of drunken cricket fans at Headingley and vow to take 'appropriate action' - after they were seen downing beer and brawling with security

Yorkshire have launched a full investigation into the drunken fan disorder that marred a cricket match at Headingley on Friday evening, after videos on social media showed fans excessively drinking and seemingly fighting with security staff. In the widely-shared footage taken from the Western Terrace, a clearly drunken spectator was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Desert Crown annihilates rivals to win the Epsom Derby in impressive fashion with Sir Michael Stoute's classy favourite putting the race to bed quickly in the home straight

Memories of 1981 came flooding back as Desert Crown stormed to success in the Cazoo Derby, to provide Sir Michael Stoute with his sixth victory in the premier Classic. It was that year that Stoute first struck gold at Epsom with the incomparable Shergar, but the 2022 model, a lightly-raced son of Nathaniel, did his best impression of the great horse as Richard Kingscote produced a textbook effort in the saddle for a first British Classic win on just his second Derby ride.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

MIKE BROWN: I'm backing my former team Harlequins to win the Premiership - confidence is their super strength and they don't believe anybody can beat them

You couldn’t ask for much more than two local derbies for the play-offs, although I think this year’s Premiership winner is going to come from the London side of the draw. Both games will be a real clash of styles. You have got the pragmatism of Leicester and Saracens against the expansiveness of Northampton and Harlequins.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy