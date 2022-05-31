Brazil floods – More than 100 dead or missing as apocalyptic floods send huge mudslides tearing through country

MORE than 100 people are dead or missing after apocalyptic floods sent huge mudslides tearing through Brazil.

At least 91 people have been confirmed dead in the state of Pernambuco after days of heavy downpours, while dozens more are missing.

More than 100 people are dead or missing Credit: PE Fire Department

Torrential downpours in the north east of Brazil have caused major flooding Credit: @cbmpeoficial

Hundreds of rescue workers are continuing to search the area for survivors, officials said.

One person was also confirmed dead in the neighbouring state of Alagoas, according to a message posted on Twitter by the Federal Civil Defense service.

It's the fourth major flooding event in just five months.

Heavy rains lashed Pernambuco last week, triggering landslides that wiped away housing in poor neighbourhoods built on hillsides.

Between the two states, more than 6,000 people have arrived at aid points and more than 7,000 are now staying with friends or relatives, the Federal Civil Defense service said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over Pernambuco’s capital, Recife, and neighbouring Jaboatao dos Guararapes on Monday.

He told reporters: "Unfortunately, these catastrophes happen in a continent-sized country.

"We’re all obviously sad. We express our sympathy to family members.

"Our bigger objective is to comfort families and also, with material means, attend to the population."

Daniel Ferreira, the minister of regional development, said the government will make funds available to areas that have declared a state of emergency.

He also highlighted a new credit line available to cities afflicted by the disasters.

In late December and early January, dozens were killed and tens of thousands displaced when rains hammered Bahia state.

At least 18 died in flooding in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo later in January.

In February, torrential downpours in Rio de Janeiro killed more than 230.