Dreamland Bar & Diner

This is our favorite Georgian restaurant in South Florida, partly because of the lovely waterfront view, which you can soak in from the outdoor tables and the indoor ones thanks to a liberal amount of windows. Gem is located in a condo on an obscure side street in Sunny Isles. The adjaruli khachapuri here is phenomenal and the servers perfectly stir the cheesy filling with the butter and egg yolk at the table. Almost everything that comes out of the kitchen is a winner, but you should definitely order the chakapuli: a light stew of fork-tender veal and a garden’s worth of herbs that includes tarragon and plenty of dill. This place also has the best lula kebab in Miami—-springy yet tender, moist, herbaceous, garlicky, and just a little tangy. You should definitely come here with a group so you can order everything, but if you’re on your own, get the Georgian burger. It’s basically the lula kebab on fresh Georgian lavash with Georgian cheese, veggies, and a side of really crispy fries.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO