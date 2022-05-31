ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Dreamland Bar & Diner

By Aimee Rizzo
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking for a serotonin rush without having to snuggle a puppy or pop a molly, just spend some hours out on Dreamland’s balcony patio, a.k.a. Carnelian Bay,...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Che Cali Restaurant

From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An extra thick slab of pork is chopped and charred along the edges and a fresh-from-the oven french loaf is smothered in a creamy mayo, vegetables and herbs. All together, you get a banh mi experience with a great balance of crunchy and soft textures that makes a solid case for sandwiches as one of our life's simplest pleasures. And if you take advantage of the “buy two get one free” deal, you can have a couple for lunch and save the third for dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gem Batumi Georgian Restaurant

This is our favorite Georgian restaurant in South Florida, partly because of the lovely waterfront view, which you can soak in from the outdoor tables and the indoor ones thanks to a liberal amount of windows. Gem is located in a condo on an obscure side street in Sunny Isles. The adjaruli khachapuri here is phenomenal and the servers perfectly stir the cheesy filling with the butter and egg yolk at the table. Almost everything that comes out of the kitchen is a winner, but you should definitely order the chakapuli: a light stew of fork-tender veal and a garden’s worth of herbs that includes tarragon and plenty of dill. This place also has the best lula kebab in Miami—-springy yet tender, moist, herbaceous, garlicky, and just a little tangy. You should definitely come here with a group so you can order everything, but if you’re on your own, get the Georgian burger. It’s basically the lula kebab on fresh Georgian lavash with Georgian cheese, veggies, and a side of really crispy fries.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Subo Filipino Kitchen

Albany Park’s Subo is a scaled-down version of Three R’s Filipino Cafe and Grocery, which closed in 2018 after 36 years in business. Though much smaller than its original iteration (which felt like a school cafeteria) there’s still a handful of seats perfect for a solo lunch or casual meal with a couple friends. And its menu still maintains many of the dishes that regulars have been enjoying long before the existence of the Motorola Sidekick.
ALBANY, NY
The Infatuation

Bubbles + Pearls

This queer-owned Wilton Manors restaurant specializes in oysters and sparkling wine. They have a daily $1 oyster Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm, and they’re good—but that’s all you should be eating here. The rest of the cooked dishes—like the too-salty flatbread and ambitious-sounding bone marrow with toasted farro—really miss the mark. But if you stick to the raw oysters and champagne, you’ll have a good time. And we’d like to specify to stick with the plain sparkling wines—they do something with popping boba that’s better suited for an ice cream shop and is a perfect waste of good wine. Bubbles and Pearls’ biggest saving grace, though, is that it’s a fun spot that’s located in South Florida’s most LGBTQ+ neighborhood. And with a handful of tables on the wide sidewalk in front of the restaurant, this is a great spot to park yourself for Wilton Manors’ unparalleled people watching.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dreamland Bar Diner#Jell O
The Infatuation

Ty Sandwich

The bánh mì at Ty Sandwich in Excelsior are filled with some of the best marinated meats in town, from juicy grilled pork to tender lemongrass chicken. Huge portions are what make these sandwiches shine. Their baguette is the size of a forearm, and each one is stuffed with a generous serving of thick carrot and cucumber strips, and heaps of fresh herbs. Even the fresh spring rolls (three per order) are packed with so much pork and shrimp. Extra plus, this small, takeout-only spot has a lengthy boba tea menu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Little Vietnam Cafe

You can’t really go wrong at this snug, lunch-only bánh mì spot in the Inner Richmond. Little Vietnam Cafe makes pho and vermicelli bowls, but we like stopping by for some of the most reliable bánh mì in the city. Sandwich options include flavorful pork, tofu, ham, or grilled chicken—all of which are served on very crackly and airy rolls, plus the usual fresh cucumber and pickled carrots.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

DragonEats

DragonEats in Hayes Valley is where to go for quick bánh mì. Their takeout operation is streamlined, so expect to receive your well-stuffed five spices chicken, sardine, or roasted duck bánh mì faster than you can say bánh mì five times fast. This small, to-go only spot (indoor is closed for now) also serves fresh vermicelli bowls with teriyaki tofu, pork meatball, and roasted pork, plus fresh salads and spring rolls. They have other locations in Rincon Hill and the Haight.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dumpling Alley

The Chinese spot in the Outer Richmond is a great option when you want a casual, easy place to get some satisfying dumplings. The all-stars here are the juicy xiao long bao, pan-fried pork buns with perfectly crunchy sesame seed bottoms, and the pork and napa cabbage dumplings. Dumpling Alley also has a board of daily chef's specials to consider. For non-dumpling things you'll find scallion pancakes, shredded chicken salads, and a range of noodles in soups and sauces.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Pez Loco Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Wynwood’s Pez Loco is a Mexican seafood restaurant in that weird outdoor mall thing where Salty Donut also lives. The interior is very Robinson Crusoe chic—with its plants, vines, and jungly accents—but it feels at home in Miami’s subtropical climate. Still, even if this place looked like a middle school cafeteria, we’d still come for the delicious food and stellar cocktails. Start with the thick, super crunchy tostadas and a trio of salsas that include a perfect salsa verde, a fiery mango salsa, and one featuring tomatoes and chocolate. The smoked pineapple salad tastes like the soul of tacos al pastor reincarnated as a cool, refreshing appetizer. But if we had to choose just one dish for a solo meal here, it would be the octopus puttanesca: tender pieces of octopus in a spicy, savory tomato sauce accented with orange peel and tossed with radiatore.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

JiST Cafe

JiST Cafe is one of those places you walk into and wonder why it took you so long to get here. It might be hard to tell from its current modern digs, but this bright little cafe has actually been around for over 70 years. Only open for breakfast and lunch, their chashu hash skillet is worth driving across the city for. But if you happen to be in the area, it’s also just a nice place to stop in, grab a cup of Stumptown and enjoy that excellent side patio in peace.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Armin & Judy

For years, we’ve known Armin & Judy as that place on 27 right before Bridgehampton town, with a sign that says “I Baguette You.” We don't know what that means, but after trying this spot, we’re all in on them and their bread offerings. The focaccia-y pizza is a standout, but the menu full of salads, vegetables, and other entrees is worth a try as well. It’s also very large, and a good last-minute option if you’re with a group.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
The Infatuation

Tony's Bakery

This Hillman City bakery specializes in bánh mì and custom cakes. Though, as much as we love licking whipped frosting off of Disney princess figurines, you’re really here for a stellar sandwich. The star is Tony’s lemongrass fish bánh mì. It’s an outstanding baguette of flaky, fragrant, dry-fried fish that only softens slightly on contact with the custardy egg-forward mayo. And it’s a sandwich that we want for lunch daily. The cold cut option is also excellent, complete with sliced ham and charred pork, all stacked to the perfect thickness with crunchy pickled vegetables and shaved red onion for a little kick.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Bad Apple

The Bad Apple is a laidback place with creative burgers that actually taste good (rather than just trying to impress you with their weirdness). You’ll find things that might sound a little forced but really work - like the “Elvis’ Last Supper” (with housemade peanut butter and bacon). But our top choice here is the Slow Burn, topped with spicy chilis, sauteed onions, bacon, and white cheddar cheese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Westlake Fish House

Westlake Fish House, located right beside the docks of Westlake Marina, is so close to the water that you just might see your dinner being hauled ashore by one of the many resident fishermen. With live music, games in the back, and surprisingly good sushi, this is one of our go-to’s for a casual dinner of fresh seafood, excellent New England chowder, and good cocktails.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Money Frog

Like a gigantic arcade, the 11-dish menu at Money Frog has a lot going on, but is still enjoyable across the board. It includes a decadent smashburger with bacon, cheese, and crispy soft shell crab, which feels like a follow-up to the excellent burger at Taurus Ox (this place is operated by the same team). Then there are plump momos swimming in tomato chutney, cacio e pepe yakisoba with numbing Sichuan peppercorns, and crackly condensed milk prawns (an upgraded version of honey walnut shrimp). The Capitol Hill spot somehow pulls it all off, making for one of the more exciting restaurants to have opened in Seattle recently. The mellow space has a ton of booths that work well for big groups, and it’s generally pretty easy to walk in if you feel like sharing a plate of buttermilk-dredged frog legs with some people you like.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Surprising exactly no one, Paulie Gee’s in Wicker Park makes an excellent New York-style pie. After all, the original Paulie Gee’s is in Brooklyn. And unlike the one in Logan Square, this takeout-only location focuses exclusively on New York-style pizza that you can get as a pie or in foldable slices that come on little paper plates. Classics like the pepperoni are great, but so are the more interesting varieties like roasted pork topped with a pineapple habanero salsa and cilantro sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Max's Restaurant

Max’s is a Filipino spot in Albany Park that’s part of an extremely popular sit-down chain restaurant with over 200 locations in the Philippines. And though they have many classic Filipino dishes, their nickname “The House That Fried Chicken Built” (which might raise a few questions about architectural logistics) tells you what the main draw is. In fact, since this is the only midwestern location of Max’s, fans from surrounding states claim that it’s “Nine-Hour-Long-Drive-Worth-It.” Using the same brining process since 1945, the fried chicken has a subtle salt and pepper flavor. And despite not having any batter, an incredibly crunchy skin. Their dining room has plenty of space for small groups and large parties, but also works for a solo meal if you want to avoid your grocery trip to Seafood City turning into a shopping binge motivated by an empty stomach.
ALBANY, NY
The Infatuation

Dumpling House

Dumpling House in the Castro serves dumplings, buns, turnip cakes, potstickers, wontons, and Hong Kong-style wonton soup. If your dinner brain tends to want everything when dumplings are involved, you’ll probably welcome their shorter menu. The xiao long bao are extra soupy, the shrimp and pork dumplings are flavorful and meaty, and the wrinkly wontons are delicately wrapped and bathed in slightly spicy chili oil.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

NAIA Hamptons

These are the 37 best places to eat in the Hamptons, according to us. Blu Mar serves a rotating selection of Mediterranean dishes and sushi right in the middle of the South Hampton village. Review. Suki Zuki. Sushi•. Come to Suki Zuki in Watermill for two things: the spicy tuna...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy