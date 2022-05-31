ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah teen shot by ex-boyfriend in attempted murder-suicide is taken off life support

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Utah teenage girl has died after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide and spending three days on life support.

Lily Conroy, 17, was shot on 18 May by Masao Kaanga, 19, KUTV reported. She was pronounced dead on 21 May after she was kept on life support so that her organs could be donated to help others.

“The family wishes to carry on their daughter’s legacy to help someone in need,” Springville Police Lieutenant Warren Foster told the local station at the time.

Ms Conroy and Mr Kaanga had broken up the night before the shooting. It has been reported that they grew up on the same street in Springville, south of Salt Lake City in northern Utah.

Mr Kaanga allegedly threatened Ms Conroy after the end of their relationship. During a welfare check the following day, the teenagers were found at a community park.

They both appeared to have been shot in the head and were “slumped over in the front seats” of Mr Kaanga’s vehicle, authorities said.

Law enforcement said Ms Conroy was “mortally wounded” while Mr Kaanga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Conroy, a Springville High School softball player, “lived life to the fullest and tried to take advantage of every second she had”, according to her obituary .

“Unfortunately, that required her parents to invest in a home alarm system, security cameras and other measures to monitor her comings and goings. Amazingly, she was still able to avoid detection on many occasions,” the obituary said.

The shooting was the first of three deadly shootings within a week in Springville, according to KUTV .

“It’s been very, very trying,” Lt Foster said. “The detectives have been very stalwart and strong in supporting each other. It is a very odd and rare situation for our city.”

“This is not common,” he added. “We do have a very good community. It’s kind of unspeakable for this to all happen in a week.”

