Wildlife

The Space Between Us

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A study from the Missouri Ozarks highlights the importance of spatial aspects of biodiversity for healthy functioning of naturally occurring forests. Biologists from Washington University in St. Louis determined that tree beta diversity — a measure of site-to-site variation in the composition of species present within a given area...

www.newswise.com

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Confirm the Existence of Long-Speculated Hydrotrioxides in the Atmosphere

Organic hydrotrioxides, also called hydrotrioxides or trioxides, with three compacted oxygen atoms have been a subject of contestation and speculations for a long time. However, a new study proved the existence of the powerful oxidants in the atmosphere which can affect not only organic synthesis but also living organisms and the global climate as well.
Nature.com

Optical vegetation indices for monitoring terrestrial ecosystems globally

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Vegetation indices (VIs), which describe remotely sensed vegetation properties such as photosynthetic activity and canopy structure, are widely used to study vegetation dynamics across scales. However, VI-based results can vary between indices, sensors, quality control measures, compositing algorithms, and atmospheric and sun"“target"“sensor geometry corrections. These variations make it difficult to draw robust conclusions about ecosystem change and highlight the need for consistent VI application and verification. In this Technical Review, we summarize the history and ecological applications of VIs and the linkages and inconsistencies between them. VIs have been used since the early 1970s and have evolved rapidly with the emergence of new satellite sensors with more spectral channels, new scientific demands and advances in spectroscopy. When choosing VIs, the spectral sensitivity and features of VIs and their suitability for target application should be considered. During data analyses, steps must be taken to minimize the impact of artefacts, VI results should be verified with in situ data when possible and conclusions should be based on multiple sets of indicators. Next-generation VIs with higher signal-to-noise ratios and fewer artefacts will be possible with new satellite missions and integration with emerging vegetation metrics such as solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence, providing opportunities for studying terrestrial ecosystems globally.
deseret.com

Scientists discover the world’s largest plant

Scientists have identified the world’s largest plant — and it’s almost the size of Cincinnati. While studying what they originally thought were multiple meadows of seagrass in Shark Bay off the coast of Australia, researchers from the University of Western Australia were surprised to discover that the meadows were actually one massive organism, The New York Times reported.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Claim Time Travel is Theoretically Possible

Researchers from the University of Queensland opined on the matter in late-2020. U.S. counterparts have taken Europe’s research several steps further. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The University of Queensland, Business Insider, IFL Science, Germain Tobar, Classical and Quantum Gravity, Google.com, Space.com, NASA.gov, and Wikipedia.org.
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
IFLScience

Scientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life Inside

Scientists recently announced the tantalizing discovery of ancient prokaryotic and algal cells – which may potentially still be alive – inside an 830-million-year-old rock salt crystal. Now, the researchers have spoken a little bit more about their recent study and suggested they have plans to crack open the crystal in the hope of revealing whether this ancient life is truly still alive.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Abundance of Rare Nuclear Fusion Fuel on Earth

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered evidence that a key rare resource, called helium-3, is potentially ten times more common on Earth than previously known—though the source of all this extra supply remains mysterious, reports a new study. The finding is important because helium-3 could serve as a foundation of limitless clean power for our civilization, but has been seen as inaccessible since it is largely found in outer space locations, especially the Moon.
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Powered a Basic Computer With Just Algae For Over 6 Months

In a ghastly vision of a future cut off from sunlight, the machine overlords in the Matrix movie series turned to sleeping human bodies as sources of electricity. If they'd had sunlight, algae would undoubtedly have been the better choice. Engineers from the University of Cambridge in the UK have run a microprocessor for more than six months using nothing more than the current generated by a common species of cyanobacteria. The method is intended to provide power for vast swarms of electronic devices. "The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come...
GreenMatters

Scientists Follow the "Underwater Yellow Brick Road," Discovered on the Pacific Ocean Floor

The Little Mermaid and The Wizard Of Oz may be two completely different stories, but the two worlds have officially collided IRL. On April 29, the Exploration Vessel Nautilus captured footage of the Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Pacific Ocean's Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument, and it looks exactly like an undersea yellow brick road. The photos and videos have left many wondering how this unique formation came to be.
Science News

Experiments hint at why bird nests are so sturdy

To build its nest, a bird won’t go for any old twig. Somehow, birds pick and choose material that will create a cozy, sturdy nest. “That’s just totally mystifying to me,” says physicist Hunter King of the University of Akron in Ohio. Birds seem to have a sense for how the properties of an individual stick will translate to the characteristics of the nest. That relationship “is something we don’t know the first thing about predicting,” King says.
The Associated Press

The 2022 Kavli Prize Honors Pioneering Scientists for Breakthrough Discoveries in the Cause of Brain Disorders, Creation of Self-assembled Monolayers, and Development of and Helioseismology and Asteroseismology

The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters today announced the 2022 Kavli Prize Laureates in the fields of astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience. Eleven scientists from six countries are honored for their research that has transformed our understanding of the big, the small and the complex. The laureates in each field will share $1 million USD.
The Next Web

Why the standard model of particle physics seems to be broken

As a physicist working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern, one of the most frequent questions I am asked is “When are you going to find something?” Resisting the temptation to sarcastically reply “Aside from the Higgs boson, which won the Nobel Prize, and a whole slew of new composite particles?”, I realize that the reason the question is posed so often is down to how we have portrayed progress in particle physics to the wider world.
Phys.org

Discovery of new mechanisms to control the flow of sound

Using a network of vibrating nano-strings controlled with light, researchers from AMOLF have made sound waves move in a specific irreversible direction and attenuated or amplified the waves in a controlled manner for the first time. This gives rise to a lasing effect for sound. To their surprise, they discovered new mechanisms, so-called "geometric phases," with which they can manipulate and transmit sound in systems where that was thought to be impossible. "This opens the way to new types of (meta)materials with properties that we do not yet know from existing materials," says group leader Ewold Verhagen who, together with shared first authors Javier del Pino and Jesse Slim, publishes the surprising results on June 2 in Nature.
Phys.org

Cooperative molecular networks may have been the spark of life on other planets

Darwin's theory of evolution probably isn't the full explanation for the emergence of life. Even in a barren environment conducive to fierce competition, cooperation between molecular networks may have spawned life on Earth and, by extension, elsewhere in the universe. And molecular cooperation may occur much more readily than expected in nature.
Astronomy.com

Scientists have grown plants in genuine lunar soil

The Moon would be a harsh place to call home. It has no weather and no liquid water. And with no atmosphere to hold conditions steady, lunar temperatures can oscillate from 224 degrees Fahrenheit (107 degrees Celsius) in the daytime to –228 degrees Fahrenheit (–144 C) at night. What’s more, the surface isn’t exactly ripe for agriculture. Buzz Aldrin once described lunar regolith, akin to soil, as “talcum powder-like dust.” And researchers who’ve studied lunar soil samples have described it as glassy, metallic, and loaded with minerals that have forms not commonly found on Earth.
