Millwall chiefs cycling from London to Brighton in honour of Sun legend Paul ‘Jiggo’ Jiggins after tragic heart attack

By Frankie Christou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MILLWALL are cycling from London to Brighton in the name of SunSport legend Paul Jiggins.

Lifelong Lions fan ‘Jiggo’ sadly passed away in March aged 50 from a heart attack.

Millwall renamed their press area after the late, great SunSport writer Credit: Jamie McPhilimey

And in his honour club CEO Steve Kavanagh, staff and a few of Paul’s friends will become Lions in lycra as they cycle 53 miles from Tower Bridge to Brighton’s seafront for the British Heart Foundation on June 11.

The club wrote: “Paul always managed to see the bright side of any tough situation and we will be adopting that very attitude as we take on this challenging bike ride.”

You can donate to their cause on the club’s website.

Jiggins first joined The Sun in 1990 as a messenger before rising through the ranks to become a staff writer.

He quickly became one of the sharpest writers in the business, keeping readers entertained with his Week at the Knees column and witty intros.

As well as covering Tottenham, Jiggo shined a light on the work of his beloved Millwall and had recently become a host on the club’s official podcast WallTalk.

Since his passing, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, England manager Gareth Southgate, Three Lions' skipper Harry Kane and the FA all paid tribute.

Millwall renamed their media suite after Jiggo and held a minute's applause in his memory against Swansea on April 5.

Sun head of sport Shaun Custis said after the announcement of Jiggo's death: “We are all deeply upset by Paul’s passing.

"He was an immensely popular member of The Sun sports team who had a special talent for entertaining the readers.

"He was also a great friend to the press pack who covered Spurs with him and he will be greatly missed at Millwall, the club that was so close to his heart.

"The tributes which have poured in from all over the country say it all."

  • You can also donate to the fundraising bike ride at Millwall's JustGiving page HERE.
The Lions held a minute's applause for Paul Jiggins at home to Swansea on April 5 Credit: Jamie McPhilimey

