ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richton Park, IL

Starbucks Breaks Ground in Richton Park!

richtonpark.org
 2 days ago

The site is an ideal location for the community, sitting along the main thoroughfares of Sauk Trail and Cicero Avenue. “I, along with the Board, and the entire community are more than ecstatic to be able to bring...

richtonpark.org

Comments / 0

Related
evanstonroundtable.com

LA Fitness closure, COVID shifts alter Evanston health club landscape

With the closing of the Evanston health club LA Fitness in mid-April and changes that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in the Evanston health club climate. The city’s Economic Development Manager, Paul Zalmezak, who spoke with the LA Fitness Club corporate office when the...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richton Park, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Cicero, IL
Local
Illinois Business
oakpark.com

Oak Parker neighbors shower retiring mail carrier with love

In this day and age, people seldom have the same person deliver their mail each day, let alone know the name of their mail carrier. That has not been the case for the slice of Oak Park that Reginald Love calls his postal route. Now that he is hanging up his mail sack, those who live along Love’s route are showering the beloved mail carrier with appreciation for his constant friendship and dependability.
OAK PARK, IL
Eater

Taste of Chicago Returns to Grant Park, Expands to Three South and West Side Neighborhoods

The Taste of Chicago has returned from its two-year pandemic slumber larger and more powerful than ever. Grant Park is now too small to contain the annual coagulation of food, music, fireworks, and people willing to wait in long lines in the heat and humidity for the chance to exchange small paper tickets for enormous turkey legs. So this summer, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) proudly announced in a press release Tuesday, the Taste will overflow from its downtown base into three neighborhoods on the South and West Sides during the month of June.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Forest Park Review

Thieves steal catalytic converter from car at Walmart

A pair of thieves allegedly stole a catalytic converter not just in broad daylight, but in the middle of the Forest Park Walmart parking lot, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. On May 24, at 3:17 p.m., the store security officer was alerted of the possible theft in progress in the Walmart parking lot Row 5-6. When she got out onto the parking lot, she saw two male suspects climb into a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata and drive north through the lot. The security guard noticed that a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the middle of Row 5 had a hydraulic jack placed underneath its front driver’s side. A witness reportedly saw the two suspects cutting the converter out of the vehicle. The witness used a phone to film the alleged suspects getting into the car, and the incident was caught on the security camera. Both videos were turned over to the police.
FOREST PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

12747 Hoyne Avenue #GW

Don't miss out on this Garden Apartment in the heart of Blue Island. This spacious unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath just steps away from Schrei Fields, the Burr Oak Metra Train station and minuted away from I57 access. Heat is included in rent. Call to schedule your showing today.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Five Black developers “Buy Back the Block’ in West Woodlawn

The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) announced that a “Buy Back the Block” initiative spearheaded by five community developers has broken ground in West Woodlawn. The developers—Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey, and Derrick Walker—acquired 11 vacant lots through the Cook County Land Bank Authority. On May 17 they kicked off an initiative to construct 11 three-flat buildings totaling 33 modern, 3-bedroom/2-bath residences that will be known as West Woodlawn Pointe.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sq Ft#Food Drink#Board#Village
WGNtv.com

What’s the perfect temp to set your AC?

CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat. After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen. So, what is the perfect temperature to set...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone. The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bhhschicago.com

910 S Michigan Avenue #1415

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath INCLUDING Garage PARKING! Corner unit on Michigan Avenue overlooking Grant Park, lake views from every window, Large Balcony, Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, GAS cooking and gas FP, granite countertops, sub-zero fridge, oak cabinets, recessed ceilings, master bed/bath with separate shower/Jacuzzi, Washer & Dryer in unit. Entire unit Painted Benjamin Moore Shoreline Grey. Large pantry. 24hr doorman/maintenance, fitness center, management, walking distance to Shops, lake. Parking space INCLUDED - RENT INCLUDES Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Large storage area on same floor and PARKING LL B11. If parking not needed, owner reserves the right to lease separately, no discount on rent. Also available for purchase!
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t make locations known

I’m writing in response to a piece printed in the Wednesday Journal Viewpoints section on May 25. A writer offered a scathing opinion of the recent exterior painting of a historic home, referring to the homeowners’ decor choices as “vandalism.” While I strongly disagree with the writer’s opinions, I am mostly appalled that the Journal would offer a platform to someone choosing to publicly criticize a resident’s private home, and make its exact location known. This was not a critique of a public building; this is someone’s home. The Journal should do better.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Free family-friendly summer fun in Chicago

Summer in Chicago doesn’t have to break the bank. There are numerous ways for families to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer in the warmer months at no cost. Downtown Chicago is the perfect destination for spending a day without spending a dime. Visit Millennium Park in the morning when the sun is quietly rising to greet the Bean. Snap some family photos and selfies by the iconic sculpture, and then take a stroll through Lurie Garden to see the beautiful seasonal vegetation. Cool off by splashing through Crown Fountain, and then check out the enchanted children’s Play Garden in Maggie Daley Park.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy