HOUGHTON, MI— Viking Cruises will not be visiting Houghton this week, thanks to high winds in the forecast. The Octantis is part of Viking’s Expeditions fleet. It was supposed to anchor in Portage Lake near Dollar Bay Wednesday so passengers could explore the city. But the potential for winds gusting to 25 to 30 miles per hour would have made disembarking and getting back onto the ship dangerous.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO