You may ask yourself… “Why would an iconic rock star like David Byrne play in a sleepy little town like Pine Plains?” And you may ask yourself... "Is this something I can go to?" Actually, it’s for an extremely good reason, and it is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for fans of Davis Byrne and Talking Heads. It’s a Ukraine Emergency Fundraiser, and, yes, David Byrne is one of the performers.

PINE PLAINS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO