CRMU Issues Boil Advisory For Coon Rapids Customers

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams Elementary School conference room with only two items on the agenda. School officials will review and approve a personnel report before entering into a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i, “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” This is a regularly scheduled superintendent evaluation that had been on the agenda for the board’s May 23 meeting, but it was postponed due to time constraints. The full June 2 agenda can be found included below.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO