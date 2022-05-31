ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, IA

CRMU Issues Boil Advisory For Coon Rapids Customers

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) issued a drinking water boil advisory for customers on Tuesday. According to CRMU staff, last night’s (Monday) storms resulted in a...

www.1380kcim.com

Related
1380kcim.com

City Of Halbur Advises Residents Of Limited Water Pressure Due To Water Main Break

City officials in Halbur are advising residents of the potential impact to water service in town resulting from a water main break. According to staff, customers may experience significantly reduced pressure in their lines. They are aware of the situation, and crews are actively working to restore full service as quickly as possible. Additional questions can be directed to Halbur City Hall by phone at 712-658-2033 or email via cityofhalbur@iowatelecom.net.
HALBUR, IA
1380kcim.com

West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
KCCI.com

Leaking pipeline causes wastewater discharge into the Iowa River

ELDORA, Iowa — A leaking outgoing pipeline at the wastewater treatment plant in Eldora has led to treated but undisinfected wastewater being released into the Iowa River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that is because the leak forced the plant to re-route the treated wastewater around UV disinfectant equipment. That could lead to elevated e-coli levels.
ELDORA, IA
1380kcim.com

IA-39 To Close In Denison For Pavement Repairs June 9

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising western Iowa motorists Highway 39 in Denison will be temporarily closed beginning a week from today (Thursday). Pavement repair work is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9 and continue through Tuesday, June 14, weather permitting. Iowa Highway 39 will be impassible to thru-traffic from U.S. Highway 59 to Avenue C. Vehicles can bypass the 500-foot construction zone via a detour route that utilizes Highway 59 and Arrowhead Road. DOT staff remind drivers to operate their vehicles with caution, especially near work areas, and obey posted signs and speed limits.
DENISON, IA
City
Coon Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Government
WHO 13

Damaging storms bring sense of déjà vu for Kamrar couple

KAMRAR, Iowa — When the storms hit Hamilton. County on Monday night it brought back a memory of a tornado hitting the same farm in the late 70s. “We got hit on June 28, of 1979, those two sheds destroyed in ’79 are again today,” said Al Trampel, who farms east of Kamrar. He was […]
KAMRAR, IA
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
ANKENY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

New center will streamline emergency medical services for Des Moines hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Central Iowa is unveiling its new communications center and ambulance headquarters Wednesday. The MercyOne Communications Center will allow for all of MercyOne’s EMS operations and training to be centralized. MercyOne says prior to this new communications center, dispatch was spread over three...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Bacteria#Drinking Water
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week

There were 180 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, a sizeable increase over the past week despite fewer new confirmed cases reported by state health officials. That number was a 29% increase from a week ago, when 139 were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Residential House Fire Reported in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a residential house fire in the community on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:3 0p.m., the Marshall County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call from an individual of a fire in progress at a home located at 506 South 5th Street in Marshalltown. When...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Crews battle overnight fire at West Des Moines towing company

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews battled a blaze at Roy's Towing and Recovery at 155 South 13th Street in West Des Moines early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were there for hours working to keep the flames from spreading. The burned vehicles were towed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Radar Shows Massive Mosquito Boom [VIDEO]

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

CCSD Board Of Education Schedules Special Meeting For Thursday Evening

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) evening. The board will convene at 5:30 p.m. in the Adams Elementary School conference room with only two items on the agenda. School officials will review and approve a personnel report before entering into a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i, “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” This is a regularly scheduled superintendent evaluation that had been on the agenda for the board’s May 23 meeting, but it was postponed due to time constraints. The full June 2 agenda can be found included below.
CARROLL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds. The Attorney Genera’s...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
WHO 13

A new bill provides hope in stalling teacher shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teacher resignations are adding up, but a bill awaiting Gov. Reynolds’ signature could help with the teacher shortage. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has 310 teachers resigning or retiring this summer. Urbandale has 67, Johnston has 65, and Waukee has 60. The legislation would help get teachers into […]
DES MOINES, IA

