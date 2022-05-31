ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In the last few decades, there have been more and more vegetarian restaurants popping up around the United States. Not only are these dedicated eateries great for those who swear off meat , but it's also nice for those needing a break from burgers, chicken, and more.

If you've been on the hunt for meat-free meals, look no further than LoveFood . The website pinpointed the best ones in every state, including Colorado.

Writers picked Watercourse Foods to represent the Centennial State!

Here's why they chose this restaurant:

"Tipping itself as 'Denver's original vegan restaurant,' Watercourse Foods' mission is straightforward: dish up moreish dishes that are simple, comforting and completely plant-based. The menu delivers a string of belly-busting sandwiches (think pulled jackfruit and a classic burger), plus imaginative eats like carrot 'lox' toast. The cauliflower wings are a crowd favourite."

Taking a closer look at their menu, Watercourse also offers breakfast, brunch, pastries, coffee, and "special entrees" served after 4 p.m. Don't forget about their happy hour, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. every day -- dine-in only.

You can find this restaurant at 837 East 17th Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out LoveFood 's full list.

