ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Sven

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mucSJ_0fvuWdtI00

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet Sven, our featured pet pal this week in the video player above!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpsJd_0fvuWdtI00
Meet Sven Photo credit 1080 KRLD

Sven is a four-year-old Husky and Shepherd mix with lots of energy and even more love to give. An active family with older children would be perfect for Sven. Sven does get along with other dogs, especially those as old and energetic as him.

This week's 'Adoptable Pet Pals:'

Rhodes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVSkB_0fvuWdtI00
Meet Rhodes Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Rhodes! He us an absolutely beautiful German Shepherd mix, and a big boy weighing in at 68 pounds. He is a year and seven months old, and as playful as he can be. Rhodes is a very affectionate dog and loves lots of pets. He came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from Ellis County, and has taken to being handled by people surprisingly well. Rhodes can be particular about his four-legged friends, and any other pets living in the home should come in for a meet-and-greet with Rhodes before being adopted. Rhodes would love to have a backyard with a secure fence at least six feet in height to run and play in. Any potential adopters should have an active lifestyle and plenty of time to be active with him. To meet Rhodes, come and visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Bashful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMfQs_0fvuWdtI00
Meet Bashful Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Bashful! Bashful is a Terrier, Pit Bull and Retriever mix who is just over two years old and a larger dog. As her name suggests, she is somewhat reserved around new people or animals. Bashful came to the SPCA of Texas as the result of an animal cruelty case and has spent some time learning to have faith in the world again. She is quite friendly with the right companion dogs, and actually might do better with a furry friend to show her the ropes. Kids are not really her speed, and anyone in the home should be older teens or adults. A calm environment is ideal for Bashful. Of course, a dog like this really needs a yard with a secure fence of at least six feet in height. Like all dogs from the SPCA of Texas, Bashful has been spayed and is current on all her vaccinations. Bashful is currently housed at the Russell E. Dealey Rescue Center, so it is necessary to set up an appointment to visit her in advance. She is available under the foster-to-adopt program to be sure of a perfect fit.

Rooster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVCEN_0fvuWdtI00
Meet Rooster Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Rooster! He is a young and spunky Shepherd mix who is a lot of fun. He weighs in at 53 pounds and is just over a year-and-a-half old. He is a wannabe track star and looks for any opportunity to accelerate to full speed. Rooster is a funny guy who loves to jump around a lot and he’s pretty skilled at wiggling as well. He would love to have a home with a big yard with a secure fence where he could run and play at his leisure. He might be a good second dog, just be sure to bring in the first pooch to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with Rooster before adopting. Any children in the home should come and meet Rooster too. To meet Rooster, come and visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Dasha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBtI2_0fvuWdtI00
Meet Dasha Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Dasha! This 4-year-old Shepherd mix is active and lovable. She was discovered in the woods, living in the middle of nowhere, and brought to the SPCA of Texas to find a great forever home. She is super friendly and would love to be a second dog and have a playful buddy. Her quirky personality never fails to bring a smile to the face of the staff of the SPCA of Texas. She’ll also offer and extra giggle or two in exchange for a treat. Being as energetic as she is, it would be best to bring her into a home with older teens and/or adults. The ideal home would have a securely fenced backyard, but a low traffic apartment with access to some exercise areas would be a good environment too. To meet Dasha, come visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

All animals that find their forever homes will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. To foster or adopt, reach out to the SPCA of Texas at (214) 742-7722 or visit them at 2400 Lone Star Dr, Dallas, TX 75212.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
garlandjournal.com

SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.)
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!)

The 7 Best Lakes in Dallas (Fishing, Boating, Swimming, and More!) The city of Dallas in Texas is not only known for lovely parks, historic buildings, and tall skyscrapers but also for some great lakes. The global city is home to some of Texas’ most renowned and spectacular lakes. The lakes in Dallas are known for their picturesque views and majestic beauty. Not only are they pleasing to the eyes, but they also offer endless recreational activities—swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, grilling, relaxing, biking, picnics, and more!
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet Remi, North Texas' 1st electronic storage detection dog

DALLAS — Dallas, meet Remi. She's one of the "goodest" girls sniffing around our area! Dallas PD said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas. Remi is trained to find electronics, such as thumb drives, cell phones and tiny microSD cards. Remi and her handler are assigned to the Dallas PD Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed, the department said.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Animal Cruelty#Pet Pals#Pal#The Spca Of Texas#Newsradio 1080#Spca#German#Lifestyl
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A lady earns the confidence of a female German Shepherd who has been stranded in the woods for several weeks and introduces her to another buddy in need of assistance. Judy Obregón, the founder of the animal rescue group The Abandoned Ones (TAO), wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After getting information that the dog was wandering in the woods, she drove to Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

‘I feel scared this will happen to us’

Michelle Davis stood in entrance of her third-grade class and urged them to be open and sincere. It’s OK to speak about how they really feel, she stated. “What number of of you recognize what occurred yesterday?” the F.P. Caillet Elementary trainer requested. Each hand went up. Right...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
101.5 KNUE

Check Out the Free Concerts for 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Texas

Believe it or not, we are about three and a half months away from fair season. Texas is full of great fairs from the State Fair of Fair in Dallas all the way to the many fairs in our East Texas cities. Those fairs all bring some fun rides, great tasting food and live entertainment. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, this year's lineup is very diverse, and very free, with your fair admission.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JEANES, JEFFREY FRANKLIN; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANIC; EMPLOYER: CITY OF FORT WORTH;...
KELLER, TX
munaluchi

Classy Engagement Session in Downtown Dallas, Texas

This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Dallas housing staff closes the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment

Dallas housing staff closed the Meyers Jeffries homeless encampment on May 20, according to a memo sent to the city council on Friday. The teardown is “the largest site” in the history of the city’s R.E.A.L. Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative to be resolved, according to the memo.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Happy to Be Alive': Motorcycle Rider Survives Horrible Crash, Pleads for Awareness

A North Texas motorcycle rider has a message for drivers after surviving a horrifying crash on the highway caught on his bike-mounted camera. The impact was fast and violent. “I flew in the air, and I smashed into the guy’s windshield headfirst,” said Timothy Maroney of Mesquite. “My helmet flew off my head and so I was with no helmet.”
GARLAND, TX
blackchronicle.com

Man in Texas smashes ancient museum artifacts worth millions

DALLAS (AP) — A person broke into the Dallas Museum of Artwork and brought on greater than $5 million in harm, together with smashing three historical Greek artifacts earlier than he was arrested, police mentioned. Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with prison mischief of greater than or equal to...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy