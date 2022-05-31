Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Sven

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet Sven, our featured pet pal this week in the video player above!

Sven is a four-year-old Husky and Shepherd mix with lots of energy and even more love to give. An active family with older children would be perfect for Sven. Sven does get along with other dogs, especially those as old and energetic as him.

Rhodes

Meet Rhodes! He us an absolutely beautiful German Shepherd mix, and a big boy weighing in at 68 pounds. He is a year and seven months old, and as playful as he can be. Rhodes is a very affectionate dog and loves lots of pets. He came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from Ellis County, and has taken to being handled by people surprisingly well. Rhodes can be particular about his four-legged friends, and any other pets living in the home should come in for a meet-and-greet with Rhodes before being adopted. Rhodes would love to have a backyard with a secure fence at least six feet in height to run and play in. Any potential adopters should have an active lifestyle and plenty of time to be active with him. To meet Rhodes, come and visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Bashful

Meet Bashful! Bashful is a Terrier, Pit Bull and Retriever mix who is just over two years old and a larger dog. As her name suggests, she is somewhat reserved around new people or animals. Bashful came to the SPCA of Texas as the result of an animal cruelty case and has spent some time learning to have faith in the world again. She is quite friendly with the right companion dogs, and actually might do better with a furry friend to show her the ropes. Kids are not really her speed, and anyone in the home should be older teens or adults. A calm environment is ideal for Bashful. Of course, a dog like this really needs a yard with a secure fence of at least six feet in height. Like all dogs from the SPCA of Texas, Bashful has been spayed and is current on all her vaccinations. Bashful is currently housed at the Russell E. Dealey Rescue Center, so it is necessary to set up an appointment to visit her in advance. She is available under the foster-to-adopt program to be sure of a perfect fit.

Rooster

Meet Rooster! He is a young and spunky Shepherd mix who is a lot of fun. He weighs in at 53 pounds and is just over a year-and-a-half old. He is a wannabe track star and looks for any opportunity to accelerate to full speed. Rooster is a funny guy who loves to jump around a lot and he’s pretty skilled at wiggling as well. He would love to have a home with a big yard with a secure fence where he could run and play at his leisure. He might be a good second dog, just be sure to bring in the first pooch to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with Rooster before adopting. Any children in the home should come and meet Rooster too. To meet Rooster, come and visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Dasha

Meet Dasha! This 4-year-old Shepherd mix is active and lovable. She was discovered in the woods, living in the middle of nowhere, and brought to the SPCA of Texas to find a great forever home. She is super friendly and would love to be a second dog and have a playful buddy. Her quirky personality never fails to bring a smile to the face of the staff of the SPCA of Texas. She’ll also offer and extra giggle or two in exchange for a treat. Being as energetic as she is, it would be best to bring her into a home with older teens and/or adults. The ideal home would have a securely fenced backyard, but a low traffic apartment with access to some exercise areas would be a good environment too. To meet Dasha, come visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

All animals that find their forever homes will be fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. To foster or adopt, reach out to the SPCA of Texas at (214) 742-7722 or visit them at 2400 Lone Star Dr, Dallas, TX 75212.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

