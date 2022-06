Portions of a popular beach park in Hilo will be closed beginning next week because of construction work. Beginning June 6, the parking lot at Richardson Ocean Park will be closed to the public and a portion of the park from the parking lot to an area below the comfort station will be coned off for the first phase of a construction project. Pedestrian access through a portion of the parking lot and around both sides of the Richardson Ocean Center will remain open. In addition, existing restrooms and showers will remain available for public use.

HILO, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO