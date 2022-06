Gretta Pearl Parent, age 91, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on May 26, 2022 at River Falls Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1931 to Roy V. Miller and Grace E. (McKnight) Miller in Cylon, Wisconsin. Gretta attended New Richmond High School for three years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading in her spare time. Gretta also loved to garden and worked hard cooking and canning in the kitchen. Gretta especially loved having her family around.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO