Axie Infinity (AXS) Bounces Following Double Bottom Pattern

By Valdrin Tahiri
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity (AXS) has been increasing since May 28, moving upwards by 52% from its May lows. AXS has been falling since reaching an all-time high price of $166.09 in Nov 2021. The downward movement so far led to a low of $16.20 in May. The ensuing bounce (green icon) served...

beincrypto.com

beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Resumes Consolidation Above and Below $30,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to sustain a minor support area and risks breaking down from its 22-day consolidation pattern. BTC has been increasing inside an ascending parallel channel since May 12. The upward movement led to a high of $32,399 on May 31. Initially, it seemed that this had caused a breakout from the $31,800 horizontal resistance area. However, the price decreased immediately afterwards, rendering the breakout as only a deviation (red circle).
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Reserve Rights (RSR) Doubles in Price After May 12 Lows

While Reserve Rights (RSR) has been moving upwards since May 12, the upward movement so far looks corrective. Additionally, the price has yet to break out from a long-term pattern. Sponsored. RSR has been decreasing underneath a descending wedge since Sept. 2021. The downward movement has so far led to...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining Revenue Crashes to New Lows in 2022

Bitcoin and Ethereum miners saw a steep decline in revenue during the month of May as prices of both cryptocurrencies fell to new local lows. May proved to be one of the worst months for Bitcoin miners in 2022. According to Be[In]Crypto research, BTC miners were able to generate approximately $906.19 million in revenue during the fifth month of the year.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: As bears take control of the market, it dips below $40.00

Solana price analysis suggests a downwards movement to $38. Solana price analysis reveals that the token has been on a downtrend for the past few days after enjoying some brief respite above the $50 mark. The coin started to decline around the same time Bitcoin began to drop and has not been able to recover since. At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $39.65, with a market cap of $3.45 billion. The 24-hour trading volume of the token was recorded at $1.36 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Finishes in the Red Despite Strong Earnings From Salesforce

Salesforce reported strong earnings results for its recent quarter. However, comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sent the market downward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Wall Street Breaks 7-Week Losing Streak, Longest Since 2001

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Friday, May 27, 2022, in New York. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 2

Be[in]Crypto brings you an overview of this week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick, GameStop. While an improvement over the prior two weeks, bitcoin has been struggling to maintain a $30,000 baseline. Trading just below $29,000 on May 19, BTC rose above $30,000 the next day, but swiftly returned below. Over the next two days it trickled upward, before accelerating up to $30,000 by May 24. Hitting resistance again, it dropped back down to $29,000 and failed to recover over the next few days, eventually slipping further down to $28,250 by May 27. While it rose a bit over the following days, BTC spiked on May 30, reaching $32,000 by May 31. Once again, BTC plummeted from there to $29,000 by June 2 and is now trading around $30,000.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Kyber Network: Swap, Earn, and Build in DeFi Without Limits

Meet Kyber Network, a multi-chain cryptocurrency trading and liquidity hub that connects liquidity from different sources in order to enable trades at the best possible rates for traders, while enabling liquidity providers to maximize earnings through capital efficiency. Sponsored. Background and history. Founded in 2017, Kyber Network has offices in...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Ethereum Staking Increases but Will ETH Flood Markets After the Merge?

The amount of Ethereum (ETH) staked on the Beacon Chain has reached its highest-ever levels, but some observers are growing concerned over a large sell-off after the Merge. The amount of ETH staked in the Beacon Chain smart contract has reached 12.76 million according to Glassnode. It reported that 398,000 unique validators have staked and an additional 19,800 staked and came online in May.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
beincrypto.com

American Insurers Show More Interest in Crypto Than Asian and European Counterparts

The American insurance industry is showing far more interest in crypto than its Asian and European counterparts, according to a new survey. A Goldman Sachs report sheds some light on how insurance insiders perceive crypto. The survey targeted 328 Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in the industry, who collectively handle over $13 trillion in assets.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Stocks Shake Off a Wobbly Start on Wall Street, End Higher

Stocks on Wall Street overcame a shaky start to close broadly higher Thursday, as the major indexes more than made up for their losses earlier in the holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, with more than 85% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq climbed 2.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Metromile MILE shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 361.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Salesforce Stock Chart: Is It a Buy After 50% Slump?

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) - Get Salesforce, Inc. Report at last check was double-digits percent higher on June 1 after the customer-relations-management-software icon reported earnings after the close May 31. Given the horrendous trading in tech stocks this year -- at one point, the Nasdaq was down more than 30%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock increased by 7.1% to $4.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. LiqTech International LIQT stock moved upwards by...
STOCKS

