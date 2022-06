Visit the ICA and Starting Arts on June 3rd for the South FIRST FRIDAYS SubZERO festival! It will be a night full of performance and art activities for all ages, including Gelli Printing outside the ICA with artist Jennifer Barber. We will provide materials, all you have to do is bring your imagination! Experimental prints are yours to take home and display, so come create with us!

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO