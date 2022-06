The felony assault charge against the 26-year-old Pullman man accused of firing a handgun into an apartment will be dropped. The incident occurred Saturday night at an apartment building on Reaney Way near downtown Pullman. Pullman Police arrested Robyn Walters for firing a handgun through the front door of the unit. There were 4 people inside the apartment when the bullet hit the refrigerator. No one was hurt. Walters allegedly fired into the apartment next to his brother’s residence. Pullman Police say the neighbors were having a dispute. Walters reportedly told officers that he accidentally fired the pistol.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO