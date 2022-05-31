ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Wed 8:30 | June is busting out, in our weekly gardening Q&A

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frost is gone west of the Cascades. At least we think so. We've learned to keep an ear...

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Pollinator anthology highlights Rogue Valley artists

It's not much of an exaggeration to say that without pollinators, there would be no food. According to the USDA, of the 1.400 crops that produce all the world's food and plant-based industrial products, nearly 80 percent require pollination by bees, moths, butterflies or other animals. The Pollinator Anthology is...
ASHLAND, OR
Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
OREGON STATE
▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
OREGON STATE
Jackson County, OR
Effervescent Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
COOS BAY, OR
Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
ROSEBURG, OR
Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center) One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1....
BANDON, OR
The Three Sister, Ten Day Oregon Coast Art Crawl

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program! This is my field report about an epic “Three Sister, Ten Day, Oregon Coast Art Crawl” with watercolorist Cheryl Long and textile artist Toren Brolutti. The Art Crawl was a way...
VISUAL ART
Penngrove Man Falls To His Death During Hike In Oregon

A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.
PENNGROVE, CA
The Water Monitor for June 1, 2022

Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
ASHLAND, OR
NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
Lost Creek Lake hits 99% full, officials warn of colder water temperatures

SOUTHERN OREGON — As some of the lakes in Southern Oregon are nearing water capacity levels, officials urge residents to use caution as the temperature of the water is colder than normal due to the recent rain and snow the region received. “Be prepared for extra cold water conditions,...
Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
Human-caused fire in Myrtle Creek extinguished

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A 400-square-foot fire was put out near a bridge in Myrtle Creek early this morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA reports that at about 12:30 a.m. crews from the DFPA, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and Tri-City Fire District responded to a fire that was burning just north of a bridge in Myrtle Creek. The DFPA says that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it caused major damage, and it was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Medford graduating seniors participate in annual 'Grad Walk'

MEDFORD, Ore. - It's that time of the year again: graduation season! For graduating seniors in the Medford school district, today was 'Grad Walk'. It's a chance for them visit their former elementary and middle schools. Students were met with cheers, tears, and lots of love all throughout the day....
MEDFORD, OR
Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Ask 10: Brookings McKay's Market opening date delays

Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."
BROOKINGS, OR

