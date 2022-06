UVALDE, Texas - The information web surrounding the Uvalde school tragedy keeps getting stickier every day. Senator Roland Gutierrez was told on Friday by law enforcement that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, the incident commander, didn't have his radio on him during the school shooting on May 24 that left 21 people dead at Robb Elementary.

