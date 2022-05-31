WATCH: Black Hills in Motion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wes Johnson and Rebecca Chapman owners of For The Fans, LLC of Gillette, Wyo., and the new owners of the Rapid City Marshals are excited about the 2023 season. “Rebecca and I were excited to receive confirmation of our application approval from the Champions Indoor...
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Miss South Dakota Competition took place Thursday night, and two took home preliminary awards. Miss Rapid City Carly Goodhart received the $500 scholarship Social Impact Pitch award after presenting her social impact initiative, “Woman Up: Upping the Education and Access to Women’s Health.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - SLH Holdings of Brookings and Val-Add Service Corporation of Sioux Falls will create a $28 million senior living community project on the Elkhorn Ridge in Spearfish. According to SLH Holdings, the construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will be completed 16-18 months thereafter.
CUSTER, S.D.- For some, it’s a family tradition, and for others, it may be a first-time experience. Twice per year, Crazy Horse Memorial becomes the course of a 10 km, or approximately 6 mile walk. “It’s not a race,” says Terry DeRouchey, Vice President of Visitor Services at Crazy...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The third annual Veterans Classic kicked off Thursday in Rapid City. The event is hosted by Post 320 and Post 22 and features 16 teams from five states. The Hardhats wrapped up the first day of action by taking on Bellevue, Nebraska. Post 22 scored...
RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As of Wednesday, outdoor pools in Rapid City are officially open for the summer. The city has four outdoor pools for the public to dive into, open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays have a slightly different schedule as they open...
RAPID CITY, S.D.- New Rapid City firefighters were welcomed to the team in a traditional run downtown Friday morning. The new recruits started their run at Rapid City Fire Department’s Station One downtown. The run went down Main Street circling back on 7th and down St. Joseph Street. Led...
HOT SPRINGS – In addition to new Secondary Principal (Grades 6-12) Kain Klinkhammer beginning next school year in the Hot Springs School District, as reported last month, there will also once again be a few other changes to the Administrative Team for the 2022-23 school year, including a new Secondary Assistant Principal in Acacia Trevillyan and new Activities Director in Mike Deming.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday, those at Main Street Square got a sweet treat — courtesy of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills. The Salvation Army gave out free donuts, coffee and lemonade. The giveaway was in celebration of National Donut Day — which the Salvation Army started in 1938.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The website Stacker is keeping an eye on our gas prices. And to no one’s surprise, they are going up. Story name: How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/south-dakota/rapid-city/how-gas-prices-have-changed-rapid-city-last-week. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled statistics...
A torrent of water rushes out of the Black Hills and through western Rapid City. A Native American woman is warned to leave for higher ground, but some family members try to ride out the flood and perish. Two couples escape their car and stay above the rising water by jumping onto floating rooftops.
LEAD, S.D. – In a clean slate of a studio, Gary Sczerbaniewicz builds his ideas from a variety of disciplines such as architecture and sculpture. And for his term as Artist-in-Residence for the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), he plans to take these elements and create an experience for the senses.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Short-staffed and stretched thin South Dakota area, volunteer fire departments are in need of volunteers. The shortage isn’t just a local or state-wide problem – it’s a problem nationwide. According to the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Interior, they are scrambling to hire roughly 16,900 firefighters this year, in what has already started out to be a busy season.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau is reminding South Dakotans to be aware about government imposter scams that took off during the pandemic and still remain a big problem. A Rapid City woman is out $1,200 after someone she thought was her Facebook friend told her...
PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Oglala has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-90. The crash happened Friday afternoon, about five miles west of Piedmont. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Grand Cherokee was originally driving west on I-90. The SUV then drove off the road to the north, crossed the service road, and vaulted over a beam.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say as of 7:51 a.m. MT, the missing girl has been found safe. Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90, exit 59 eastbound entrance ramp (North LaCrosse Street) will be closed to all traffic at 5 a.m., Monday, June 6. Eastbound drivers are asked to take exits 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as detours to enter I-90 eastbound. It is also asked that drivers and pedestrians be aware of construction workers and equipment in the eastbound I-90, exit 59 area.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in the two-vehicle crash near Reptile Gardens that happened yesterday, May 31. Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes going east, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Buick collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, which was going west.
Comments / 0