The Strawberry Festival in Catlin Park is set to go this weekend. As Amy Pacot from Ladies of Catlin explains, it begins Friday night with the 5K Color Run at 6:30. AUDIO: There’s no timing on it, so it’s just kind of like a fun run. So at each corner you’ll get color thrown on you. We give out white T-shirts, and then we throw that color in the air. It’s kind of a fun race for kids and adults.

CATLIN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO