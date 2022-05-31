ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Manson Family member who had been arrested in Alabama in 1969 recommended for parole

By Summer Poole, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, according to the Associated Press.

Krenwinkel’s family described her as a “perfect, normal, happy, clever, studious, pious, well-behaved child who enjoyed her family life, school and church activities, and was never in trouble.” She met Manson when she was 18 through her half-sister. Krenwinkel attended college for one semester at Spring Hill College in Mobile.

Manson follower denied parole by California governor

Kremwinkel was staying with some relatives in Mobile whenever officials with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted the then Mobile Police Chief, James Robinson, to look for her and arrest her, according to the book “Helter Skelter.”

The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state. She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actor Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. She helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary the next night.

The parole recommendation for the 74-year-old will likely go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a decision within five months. He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

Comments / 21

Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

Too bad they didn't try her in Alabama. She'd have already pushed up a nice oak tree by now, courtesy of Big Yellow Mama.

Reply(1)
9
Lester Moton
2d ago

won't getting paroled out of Alabama prison, because they don't give anyone parole. facts🤷🏾

Reply(1)
5
Vicki Elliott
2d ago

No, she needs to spend her life in prison!!

Reply
21
alreporter.com

What are Alabama’s gun laws?

The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manson Family#Prison#Wkrg#The Associated Press#Spring Hill College#Mobile Police Chief#Nexstar Media Inc
wdhn.com

Escaped Covington Co. inmate captured after multi-county run

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Covington County inmate on work release was arrested after being seen in 2 counties in south Alabama and north Florida. Deputies originally believed that the inmate, identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with Covington County Sheriff’s Office in Holmes County on Sunday was last seen near Highway 2 west of Esto, Florida.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
apr.org

"Firearm activist groups are unhappy with Alabama gun laws," an APR 40th anniversary encore airing

Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Missing family found safe: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing mother and her children have been found safe in Mobile after previously being reported missing, according to Mobile Police. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the family was found safe Monday, May 30. According to a Facebook post by the child’s father, Richard Forrister, no one had seen […]
MOBILE, AL
