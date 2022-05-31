ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Border Patrol agent recalls rushing Texas school in effort to save wife, daughter

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQtwC_0fvuPrBH00

( The Hill ) — Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado on Tuesday discussed his experience in rushing the elementary school that was the site of a mass shooting last week in an attempt to save his wife and daughter, who both ultimately survived the attack.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Albarado, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, said that he received a text from his wife, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, that said, “There’s an active shooter. Help. I love you.”

Albarado said he raced to the school in Uvalde, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers using an assault rifle, in an effort to save his wife, his second-grade daughter and others in his community.

When asked about the scene outside the school during the shooting, which has come under intense scrutiny, Albarado said, “Chaos. Chaos. Everyone was trying to get to the school, people were trying to get everything situated, I was just trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room.”

Albarado said that local law enforcement and other members of the Uvalde community recognized him and let him through to help traumatized children climb out of broken windows to escape the school.

“The police were breaking out the windows from the outside and the kids were jumping out through the window,” Albarado said. “As I was coming in, I could just see kids coming out the windows and kids coming my way, so I was just helping all the kids out.”

Brooke Baldwin: TV news companies view mass shootings as ‘ratings-generating revenue sources’

Albarado, who said he informally sometimes helps coach little league baseball in Uvalde, knew many of the children escaping from the school and said he tried to calm them down as some cried and panicked.

Albarado was brought to tears while discussing his wife’s experience of the situation as two of her fellow fourth-grade teachers were killed.

The Uvalde police force has faced widespread criticism over their response to the shooting after it was revealed that officers waited for over an hour before going into the school building and stopped parents from entering the building.

However, Albarado disagreed with the idea that local police were not working hard enough to save the children inside.

“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Two arrested for attack on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are facing assault charges for their involvement in a physical altercation on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning. According to a report obtained by News 2, Zina Jenkins (36) and Rhonda Major (64) approached another female and started to assault her on a sidewalk along Rivers Avenue. Witness accounts say […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Baldwin
WNCT

Kinston man arrested, held on $1M bond in shooting of teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a teen that happened last Friday. Kinston Police said in a media release Tuesday evening that Jameon Strong, 21, of Kinston, was taken into custody. He is facing attempted murder charges in the shooting a 17-year-old that happened last […]
KINSTON, NC
Vibe

R. Kelly Befriends Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Frank James, the 62-year-old man in custody for the April 12 subway shooting in Brooklyn seems to have made a new friend in jail—R. Kelly. According to the Daily News, their “behind bars bromance” began at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. James, however, is awaiting trial for the mass shooting in which 10 people were wounded.More from VIBE.comTrey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Exposing Woman's Breast At A 2013 PartyR. Kelly Seeks...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Shooting#Little League Baseball#Nbc#Robb Elementary School
WNCT

20-year-old found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old, officials said Thursday. Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive in reference to a shooting, according to Nexstar’s WNCN. They found Javonte Cranaell, 20, dead in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FireRescue1

N.C. volunteer firefighter dies at station hours after call

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Volunteer Fire Department Driver Brandon Yaeger, 32, died at the fire station within 24 hours of a call, WFMY reported. The department announced his death Tuesday on Facebook. Yaeger served with the department for 12 and a half years. "All of us are deeply...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

2 found dead inside NC home serving as daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her nephew were found dead on Thursday in a North Carolina home which also served as a daycare, and police said they are investigating a double homicide. The Kannapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a home at around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, Nexstar’s […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy