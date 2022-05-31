ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Is the hot housing market showing signs of cooling down?

By Marty Hobe, Nancy Loo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebeee_0fvuPpPp00

( NewsNation ) — New home construction continues at a rapid pace, but new sales data shows the market may be cooling down, slightly.

In April, sales dropped by 17% , the biggest dip in nearly a decade, according to data released last week by the Census Bureau.

However, home prices remain high, up nearly 20% with a median price of $450,000.

While the sales data may suggest a slower market, experts view it as a reality check.

“What’s happening is maybe the market was traveling at about 125 miles an hour, now we’re just going 100 miles an hour,” said Mark Johnson, the president of JPAR Real Estate. “It’s still fast, it’s just slower than before.”

Some potential buyers may be waiting it out due to the mix of overall inflation and higher interest rates.

These are the most, least affordable US cities of 2022, analysis finds

“A typical mortgage payment is up 57% compared to just a year ago which really translates into $720 more on their monthly payment,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist with Realtor.com.

The high prices may be pushing some away, and hot markets can have ripple effects.

Take Las Vegas for example, where the median price is $515,000. It’s driving up sales in Pahrump, Nevada—more than an hour away from Las Vegas—where buyer Lee Moore said the prices are still affordable.

“In Pahrump, you can get bigger lots, bigger property, for less,” Moore said.

Housing demand still outpaces supply with new construction, which remains hampered by supply chain issues.

“You have to take possession of the home and get resourceful for a few months until your microwave shows up or your refrigerator or some part like that,” Johnson said.

More inventory could be on the way. Realtor.com tracking indicated more owners are planning to list their homes in the summer months.

“For buyers who have patience and can wait, it’s likely that in just a few months we’re going to see a very different housing market,” Ratiu said. “More inventory, more approachable prices.”

Data indicates 73 million millennials are hoping to buy homes in the next two years, so analysts predict there will be no decrease in demand.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

18-year-old turns herself in for murder of 12-year-old, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Four arrested for fighting off-duty officers at a Dothan club: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Four people have been arrested after they got into a fight at a local club and later fought off-duty officers, according to Dothan Police. Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning. Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were […]
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Pahrump, NV
Real Estate
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Business
Money

Why the Housing Market Isn't Cooling Off, Even as Prices and Mortgage Rates Surge

Homes for sale keep getting more expensive, but rising costs aren’t deterring enough buyers to slow things down — for now, at least. New data from Zillow shows that despite soaring prices (up more than 20% over the past year) and surging mortgage rates (which have pushed the typical monthly mortgage payment 52% higher than last year), the U.S. housing market is as cutthroat as it’s ever been.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Demand#Housing Prices#Newsnation#The Census Bureau#Jpar Real Estate#Realtor Com
MarketRealist

Here Are the Most Overvalued Housing Markets in the U.S. in 2022

The cost of living has increased 8.3 percent over the year ending in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the same period, income has grown just 4.8 percent. That alone makes getting by difficult for average Americans, but add the largely overvalued housing market into the mix and you’ve got real trouble.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market resembles 2007—these 3 interactives show if your local home prices are ‘overvalued’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Simple economics dictates that neither home prices nor incomes can outgrow the other for very long. They go hand in hand. As incomes rise, those pour over into housing. In order for home price growth to stick around, there has to be a corresponding jump in wages.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

Finally, More Houses Are for Sale — But the Supply Crisis Is Far From Over

The number of homes available for sale is finally improving, providing some hope for buyers burned out by an extremely competitive market. During the week ending May 21, the inventory of homes for sale was 9% higher compared to the same week last year, according to new data from Realtor.com. That’s the largest year-over-year increase the listing site has recorded since it started tracking inventory in 2017. Encouragingly, it was also the second straight week of supply growth.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values In This City Have Risen 300% In 20 Years

Home prices have risen sharply in most parts of the U.S. in the last two years. So far in 2022, the average price nationally has gone up by almost 20% year over year. In some cities, the figure is much higher. Measured over the course of just more than two decades, home prices in one […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WKRG News 5

Man charged in 11-year-olds death denied bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was arrested in connection with an 11-year-old boy’s murder on Tuesday, May 31, was denied bond, according to court documents. Cameron Walker was arrested for the death of Lequinten Morrissette, 11 after he was shot inside his own home. On Thursday, June 2, Walker was denied bond while […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy