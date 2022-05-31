ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Border Patrol agent recalls rushing Texas school in effort to save wife, daughter

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amQOT_0fvuPm0s00

( The Hill ) – Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado on Tuesday discussed his experience in rushing the elementary school that was the site of a mass shooting last week in an attempt to save his wife and daughter, who both ultimately survived the attack.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Albarado, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, said that he received a text from his wife, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, that said, “There’s an active shooter. Help. I love you.”

Albarado said he raced to the school in Uvalde, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers using an assault rifle, in an effort to save his wife, his second-grade daughter and others in his community.

When asked about the scene outside the school during the shooting, which has come under intense scrutiny, Albarado said, “Chaos. Chaos. Everyone was trying to get to the school, people were trying to get everything situated, I was just trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room.”

Albarado said that local law enforcement and other members of the Uvalde community recognized him and let him through to help traumatized children climb out of broken windows to escape the school.

“The police were breaking out the windows from the outside and the kids were jumping out through the window,” Albarado said. “As I was coming in, I could just see kids coming out the windows and kids coming my way, so I was just helping all the kids out.”

Albarado, who said he informally sometimes helps coach little league baseball in Uvalde, knew many of the children escaping from the school and said he tried to calm them down as some cried and panicked.

Albarado was brought to tears while discussing his wife’s experience of the situation as two of her fellow fourth-grade teachers were killed.

The Uvalde police force has faced widespread criticism over their response to the shooting after it was revealed that officers waited for over an hour before going into the school building and stopped parents from entering the building.

However, Albarado disagreed with the idea that local police were not working hard enough to save the children inside.

“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said […]
UVALDE, TX
WSPA 7News

5 juveniles found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The juveniles had been removed from the vehicle before police arrived and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s home in Columbia

WARNING: Details of this story are graphic and may disturb some people. COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested an animal rescue director accused of 30 counts of ill-treatment of animals. According to the sheriff’s office, Carolina Dawn Pennington, 47, was arrested Friday after turning herself in. Pennington is the CEO and […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Shooting#Little League Baseball#Nbc#Robb Elementary School
Power 102.9 NoCo

People Laugh at Young Thug Asking to Use Bathroom During Court Hearing, Judge Tells Them to Stop – Watch

Young Thug was denied bail during a recent bond motion, but one of the viral moments of the whole court hearing came when the rapper asked to use the bathroom. For hours yesterday (June 2), Young Thug appeared in court from the Cobb County Jail in Georgia via closed-circuit video. The livestream was made available by Atlanta's 11Alive News. During the hearing, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, attempted to convince Judge Ural D. Glanville that Thugger should be granted bond. The court hearing lasted for over four hours, with the rapper sitting in a small room staring at a screen the entire time, and only talking for a couple brief moments during the entire process. At one point late in the day, Thug couldn't help but request to relieve himself.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman accused of putting gun in child’s mouth

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing two charges after police said she placed a gun inside of a child’s mouth in Union. According to the Union Police Department, the victim was staying with Larissa Ferguson Means, of Union, following the death of his mother in 2018. The incident report said the child made […]
UNION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man charged with assault, battery following kidnapping

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning in Westminister after responding to a kidnapping. Deputies said 43-year-old Roger Michael Gilliam, of Westminister, had an outstanding warrant for assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature. The outstanding warrant against Gilliam said he fled the scene after […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg man arrested for trespassing gas station

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for trespassing at a local gas station. Police said while at the QuikTrip on 489 West Main Street, someone informed officers that a man was asking women to pump their gas and threatening to spit on them if they refused his offer. Police […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Seneca man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday evening after finding over 2 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Seneca. Deputies said 36-year-old Randall Joseph Emery, of Seneca, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, weapon during commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest. Emery also had […]
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy