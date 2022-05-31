ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna, TX

‘We let their soul shine’: Artist designs caskets for Texas shooting victims

By Elizabeth Jassin
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFEjz_0fvuPjMh00

( NewsNation ) — In the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting, people nationwide are offering to help.

While some donate money, others are donating their time.

Trey Ganem, the owner of a custom casket company, has been working around the clock designing custom caskets for 19 of the victims. Ganem makes coffins in Edna, Texas, and he immediately offered his support, for free, to all of the victims families.

Comfort dogs bring moments of peace amid heartache

“I’m known for helping in, you know, the tragedies,” Ganem told NewsNation during an interview.

The artist has designed custom caskets for previous mass shootings, including Sutherland Springs Church Las Vegas.

“For me, this is something that I’m trying to help the families with. I’m blessed to be able to bless. And that’s what we do. It’s just very emotional for me. And to see this time and time again, it’s just, I don’t understand it. Times are not what they used to be,” Ganem said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiC1E_0fvuPjMh00
    A custom casket with Toronto Blue Jays art. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5DFC_0fvuPjMh00
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcNio_0fvuPjMh00
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITzYc_0fvuPjMh00
    Trey Ganem, right. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWaW8_0fvuPjMh00
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp5B2_0fvuPjMh00
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Ptl_0fvuPjMh00
    A SoulShine Industries worker builds a casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)

Ganem’s company is called SoulShine Industries , and that’s exactly what they do: let one’s soul shine.

“They tell me about their loved one, and they tell me special specific things, and they light up when they’re talking to me,” Ganem said.

The process gives the grieving parents a way to immortalize their child.

“We’re creating the last thing that the parents can ever do for their child. And we’re making it with passion and purpose. We put all of our heart and soul into this thing,” Ganem said.

Ganem and his team made 19 caskets in just three days, but it required a lot of help from volunteers, friends, and family. Ganem’s friend, Bubba Hoffman hired a set of drivers to deliver the caskets, from Georgia to Texas, within 24 hours.

Sailors cope with the sacrifices of service as they honor fallen USS Nimitz veterans

Then Ganem and his son Billy worked “nonstop” to get all of the caskets painted.

“God put us all in our same path. And it’s just been a blessing. There’s no way we could have done 19 caskets in three days without the help that we had,” Ganem said.

Ganem told NewsNation that his team isn’t making these caskets to show off their work, but truly to help the families in need. He says he treat everyone like they’re his own family, putting the same amount of effort into each casket.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what we do,” Ganem said. “The main thing I want to tell people is we just don’t paint caskets here. We become part of the family. We tell their story.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

2 found dead inside NC home serving as daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her nephew were found dead on Thursday in a North Carolina home which also served as a daycare, and police said they are investigating a double homicide. The Kannapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a home at around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, Nexstar’s […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
AFP

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

The Texas town of Uvalde on Wednesday laid to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week's elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later, leaving their four children orphaned. Compounding the tragedy, Garcia's 50-year-old husband, Joe, died two days later.
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Volunteers#Caskets#Violent Crime#Newsnation#Sutherland Springs Church#Toronto Blue Jays
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy