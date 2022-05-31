Report: Belichick blocked the Raiders from interviewing Nick Caley

The departure of a Patriots coach usually means further coaching staff attrition. Said coach or coordinator often brings others assistants and positional coaches with him, frequently awarding them upgrades and promotions on the new staff. Such was the case when Josh McDaniels left the Patriots this winter to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Joining him in the pilgrimage were wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi (promoted to Raiders Offensive Coordinator), as well as former offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive assistant Bo Hardegree. The Raiders also hired New England’s former director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to be the Vegas GM, rounding out the “Patriots West” staff McDaniels has assembled.

However, there was one Patriots coach prohibited from interviewing with the Raiders, raising a question as to why so and what the team in Foxborough might have in store for him.

According to a report from SI’s Albert Breer , the Patriots blocked tight ends coach Nick Caley from interviewing with the Raiders last winter. Many speculated that Caley could be in line to be the next offensive coordinator of the Pats, yet it seems the team will not have a definitive OC this season. Everyone from Bill Belichick himself to special offensive assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge could be in line for play-calling duties, with Judge seeming to be first in line. Those in attendance at Patriots OTAs have seen Caley continuing to work with the tight ends, while Judge huddles up with the QBs, particularly Mac Jones.

What was the role McDaniels wanted to interview Caley for? Was it for OC of the Raiders, a position that ultimately was given to Lombardi? Was it for another position on the offensive staff? We may never know. Caley has gone on the record, saying he’d like to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL, saying as much at his media availability last week. Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia gave Caley a vote of confidence as a potential successor to McDaniels, yet it appears as though a run game / pass game co-coordinator situation with Patricia and Judge is emerging.

The unique organization of the Patriots offensive braintrust heading into 2022 has been the subject of much debate, scrutiny and criticism thus far. The latest update on Caley’s status only adds further intrigue to the play-calling drama on the sidelines. Speculated Breer about Caley’s duties with the Pats this fall, “...his role in New England this fall could dictate whether he stays put or goes to Las Vegas in ’23.”

Yet another curious situation that bears watching at One Patriot Place this season.