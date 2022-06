(Garfield County, UT) — The Utah Highway Patrol says a second person has died following a motorcycle crash in Garfield County. The UHP announced yesterday that a 61-year-old woman who was critically injured in the Memorial Day crash died from her injuries. The crash on State Route 12 near Bryce Canyon killed the male driver of the motorcycle. Investigators say the couple ran into an antelope that jumped onto the highway in front of them.

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO