Shortly after taking office in early May, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson posted two memos near the entrance to the New Orleans jail addressed to her new staff members. One notifies employees and contractors that they will no longer be able to bring bags or personal items into the jail due to a broken X-ray scanner — one that Hutson says was out of order for months prior to her taking office, but never fixed by her predecessor, Marlin Gusman, the 17-year-incumbent she defeated in the December 2021 runoff election.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO