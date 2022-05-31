Romney Address Gun Laws Following Mass Shooting In Texas

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox says the Legislature could take up proposals to prevent mass shootings in Utah. Speaking with reporters Monday, Governor Cox said he and legislative leaders are in talks about several proposals to address mental health challenges and gun violence. State lawmakers have recently passed bills blocking cities and counties from imposing background checks at gun shows at their venues. Lawmakers also passed bills that would allow people at risk of harming others to voluntarily surrender firearms for safekeeping.

