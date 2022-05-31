ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Brush Collection Continues June 6

flossmoor.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Flossmoor's FREE brush collection continues on Monday, June 6. Collection takes place the first week of each month through October during Public Works hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through...

www.flossmoor.org

bhhschicago.com

910 S Michigan Avenue #1415

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath INCLUDING Garage PARKING! Corner unit on Michigan Avenue overlooking Grant Park, lake views from every window, Large Balcony, Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, GAS cooking and gas FP, granite countertops, sub-zero fridge, oak cabinets, recessed ceilings, master bed/bath with separate shower/Jacuzzi, Washer & Dryer in unit. Entire unit Painted Benjamin Moore Shoreline Grey. Large pantry. 24hr doorman/maintenance, fitness center, management, walking distance to Shops, lake. Parking space INCLUDED - RENT INCLUDES Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Large storage area on same floor and PARKING LL B11. If parking not needed, owner reserves the right to lease separately, no discount on rent. Also available for purchase!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

208 W Washington Street #1404

Incredible high floor, Northeast corner, 1BR/1BTH unit with amazing city views in an amazing building in the heart of the Loop! Unit features an open kitchen with island, black appliances & 42" Oak cabinets. Living room has huge North & East facing windows, hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a private balcony and In-unit laundry. Unit also has a fully enclosed bedroom, with a door, exterior window and carpet.Building amenities include fitness center, 24/7 security, rooftop deck & business center with free Internet and printer. Rent includes cooking gas, heat, central air, basic cable, and internet! Walk to all transportation, Block 37, Millennium Park, Riverwalk, Lakefront and more. $700 Non-Refundable move-in fee in lieu of security deposit.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Five Black developers “Buy Back the Block’ in West Woodlawn

The Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) announced that a “Buy Back the Block” initiative spearheaded by five community developers has broken ground in West Woodlawn. The developers—Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey, and Derrick Walker—acquired 11 vacant lots through the Cook County Land Bank Authority. On May 17 they kicked off an initiative to construct 11 three-flat buildings totaling 33 modern, 3-bedroom/2-bath residences that will be known as West Woodlawn Pointe.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Flossmoor, IL
Government
flossmoor.org

Inside Out Project Celebrates Smiles

In celebration of community and to recognize residents in the Villages of Flossmoor and Homewood, the two Villages have collaborated with Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s Media, Visual, and Performing Arts (MVP) Academy on “Smiles are Contagious,” a community-based art project created by Inside Out Project: The People’s Art Project. The Inside Out Project was created by artist and 2011 TED Prize winner anonymous French artist JR. Designed to help individuals and communities make a statement by displaying largescale, black and white portraits in public spaces, Inside Out is a global phenomenon that has been showcased in 138 countries with more than 400,000 portraits taken in various communities.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

DUAB meeting at West Side was not pretty

Again, a meeting of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board with the Gary community and stakeholders in the Gary public school district was not pretty. A shouting match between DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam and the audience seemed like the meeting would come to an early end until State Sen. Eddie Melton took the microphone and calmed the audience, asking them not to leave.
GARY, IN
Chicago Public Radio

Cook County reaches ‘high’ COVID-19 community risk level

Over Memorial Day weekend, Chicago reached “high” community risk level for COVID-19 transmission. Reset checks in with an infectious disease specialist about how to stay safe at this stage in the pandemic. GUEST: Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director of infection prevention and control at University of Chicago...
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Urban Construction
bhhschicago.com

12747 Hoyne Avenue #GW

Don't miss out on this Garden Apartment in the heart of Blue Island. This spacious unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath just steps away from Schrei Fields, the Burr Oak Metra Train station and minuted away from I57 access. Heat is included in rent. Call to schedule your showing today.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Meats by Linz to Break Ground in Hammond

Illinois-based Meats by Linz will Tuesday break ground on its 120,000-square-foot meat packing facility in Hammond. The meat processor earlier this month announced plans for the project, which will bring more than 300 jobs to the city. The company is investing $35 million in the facility, which will be build...
wjol.com

American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet

Two incidents on Memorial Day involving the destruction of American flags. In Wilmington, an annual tradition of flags lining the bridge over the Kankakee River saw the flag poles snapped in half and thrown into the river. More than 40 flags are placed there. Meanwhile, a private home in Joliet suffered a similar fate. A homeowner in the area of Campbell and Larkin lined their property with 12 flags of which someone broke or stole the flags.
JOLIET, IL
WAND TV

Illinoisans can claim payment in Google lawsuit settlement

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinoisans could soon get their hands on cash in a class action lawsuit settlement against Google. NBC Chicago reports the company was accused of violating an Illinois privacy law. The state claims Google did not follow the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
WSPY NEWS

Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
evanstonroundtable.com

LA Fitness closure, COVID shifts alter Evanston health club landscape

With the closing of the Evanston health club LA Fitness in mid-April and changes that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in the Evanston health club climate. The city’s Economic Development Manager, Paul Zalmezak, who spoke with the LA Fitness Club corporate office when the...
EVANSTON, IL
WGNtv.com

What’s the perfect temp to set your AC?

CHICAGO – While the arrival of warmer temperatures means Summer is near, it also means another battle is brewing when it comes to the thermostat. After all, the air conditioner is as much a part of summer as shorts and sunscreen. So, what is the perfect temperature to set...
CHICAGO, IL

