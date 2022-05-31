Brush Collection Continues June 6

In celebration of community and to recognize residents in the Villages of Flossmoor and Homewood, the two Villages have collaborated with Homewood-Flossmoor High School’s Media, Visual, and Performing Arts (MVP) Academy on “Smiles are Contagious,” a community-based art project created by Inside Out Project: The People’s Art Project. The Inside Out Project was created by artist and 2011 TED Prize winner anonymous French artist JR. Designed to help individuals and communities make a statement by displaying largescale, black and white portraits in public spaces, Inside Out is a global phenomenon that has been showcased in 138 countries with more than 400,000 portraits taken in various communities.

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO