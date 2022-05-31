ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Plains, NY

Grammy Winning Rock Star Playing Concert in Pine Plains

By Robyn Taylor
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may ask yourself… “Why would an iconic rock star like David Byrne play in a sleepy little town like Pine Plains?” And you may ask yourself... "Is this something I can go to?" Actually, it’s for an extremely good reason, and it is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for...

wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Pine Bush, NY Native Announced As New Singer of Great White

The new singer of rock band Great White is a rocker with quite a resume, originally from right here in the Hudson Valley. Great White formed out of Los Angeles in 1977 and gained success in the 1980's with exposure on MTV and platinum-selling records like 1987's Once Bitten featuring songs like "Rock Me" and "Save Your Love" to the 1989 album ...Twice Shy with songs like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The Ian Hunter cover of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. The album went platinum in the summer of 1989 and double platinum by the fall of that same year. Sadly, the band made headlines many years later with the tragic Station Nightclub fire of 2003 which took the lives of around 100 people in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rhinebeck Celebrates the Life of Local Theater Legend

Back in January, we reported that the Hudson Valley lost accomplished director, choreographer, actor and teacher Kevin Archambault. Archambault was a powerhouse in the Hudson Valley theater community, inspiring actors to unlock the absolute best in themselves and putting on performances like no other. Archambault's passing followed his battle with Stage Four Colon Cancer, which he was diagnosed with in October of 2020.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sunset Concerts Announced in Saugerties

It’s almost summer, and that means it’s time to get outside to enjoy some of the great events here in the Hudson Valley. Right now, towns all over the Hudson Valley are announcing carnivals, festivals, and outdoor concerts. One popular Ulster County town has just announced their outdoor summer concert series, and it looks like a great lineup of bands and venues.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The “Round House” for Sale in New Paltz is Straight Out of Harry Potter

You don't have to look far to find something unique in New Paltz, NY. From the people, to the art, to the food, New Paltz is one of my favorite free-spirited towns in the Hudson Valley. That's why it's no surprise that the "Round House", a new $1.9 million real estate listing that looks like it's pulled right out of Harry Potter, is for sale right outside the town's limits, in Gardiner, NY.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Pine Plains, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Can You Pass the “Hudson Valley Test”?

It's an honor to have grown up in the Hudson Valley. I've always felt bad for people who have to admit they're from places like Iowa or Kansas, where I imagine the state logo is just a giant piece of highway that's leading to a more interesting part of the country.
HUDSON, NY
kingstonhappenings.org

Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 5/31-6/5

Enjoy a slow bike ride through Kingston, learn about Kingston’s rich history, be part of the first annual Pinkster celebration here in Kingston, or find another fun activity on our calendar this week. As always, there are also live music performances, theater and movies to be discovered at some of our unique local venues that you don’t want to miss. It may not officially be Summer yet, but the entertainment scene is certainly getting hot!
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Betty Takes Over Main Street in Beacon, NY

"...and then Betty showed up." For the last few months, Beaconites had been abuzz with a 'mystery store' set to open on the infamous Main Street. Residents speculated about what could be behind the doors of the new storefront and had even more questions when Beacon Betty popped up on Instagram in April with this photo statement:
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Grammy Awards#Concert#Evenbrite Com#Ukrainian
96.9 WOUR

Ellenville, NY Residents Sue HBO for On Set Fire

Residents of one Ulster County town are taking HBO to court. The Hudson Valley has become a hotspot for film and television production companies in recent years. A handful of shows, some of which were nominated for big awards, were filmed in and around the mid-Hudson region. One of the...
ELLENVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Troublesome Surprise Slithers Into One Hudson Valley, NY Home

One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
94.3 Lite FM

Legendary City Of Poughkeepsie Eatery For Sale

A popular City of Poughkeepsie eatery that has been serving breakfast to loyal customers for 43 years is up for sale. Being a city resident in Poughkeepsie, you tend do get comfortable knowing that you have a place nearby serving up some of the best bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches around. Recently I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post in a Poughkeepsie group about a popular of a city favorite. Apparently the eatery was up for sale and the person that posted was sad to hear the news. Many commented on the post that the owner, John, is ready to retire, and that's why the business is up for sale.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley teen reaches National Spelling Bee final

A 14-year-old boy from the Hudson Valley will participate in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals on Thursday after advancing through the semifinal round. Abhilash Patel of Goshen will compete Thursday evening for a trophy and $50,000 cash prize. He's the only New Yorker left in the competition. Patel...
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy