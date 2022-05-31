ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville PD deploys officers to Uvalde

By Michael Fowler
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Tuesday that they will be sending personnel at the request of the Uvalde Police Department.

‘Very angry’: Uvalde residents grapple with role school district’s police chief played

Late last week, Uvalde PD put out a statewide request for law enforcement assistance to help with patrol operations, dignitary protection, roadblocks and other security needs, according to a Facebook post by Jacksonville PD.

Six officers volunteered, including Officer Kenny Barker, and departed Monday afternoon for Uvalde. Jacksonville PD said that the deployment will likely last three to five days depending upon operational needs.

“Our hope is to help provide a safe environment so this community can grieve during this difficult week ahead,” the post said. “JPD administration will continue to be in contact with the Uvalde Emergency Operations Center and will keep you updated in the upcoming days.”

KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: East Texas parents let daughter smoke their meth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Smith County earlier this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News. 34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were taken into custody and charged with injury to a child. The warrant states that on […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to give back to local first responders. Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said he is grateful for his team. “I’m not only proud of the men and women who are here but also the ones that are in the building behind us […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

