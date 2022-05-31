Jacksonville PD deploys officers to Uvalde

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Tuesday that they will be sending personnel at the request of the Uvalde Police Department.

Late last week, Uvalde PD put out a statewide request for law enforcement assistance to help with patrol operations, dignitary protection, roadblocks and other security needs, according to a Facebook post by Jacksonville PD.

Six officers volunteered, including Officer Kenny Barker, and departed Monday afternoon for Uvalde. Jacksonville PD said that the deployment will likely last three to five days depending upon operational needs.

“Our hope is to help provide a safe environment so this community can grieve during this difficult week ahead,” the post said. “JPD administration will continue to be in contact with the Uvalde Emergency Operations Center and will keep you updated in the upcoming days.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.