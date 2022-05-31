ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler man dies trying to save his son from drowning

By Sheila Stogsdill, Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

SILOAM Springs, Arkansas (KETK) – A Tyler man died over the weekend after trying to save his son from drowning in Arkansas.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department identified the man as 42-year-old Jose James-Flores, according to our sister station KSN .

The department said James-Flores jumped into Flint Creek after his son jumped from the top of the dam.

Both James-Flores and his son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being pulled out. The son was revived at the scene while James-Flores was taken to a hospital and later died.

