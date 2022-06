BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A new traffic light could be coming to Idaho Highway 55. Boise Hunter Homes is in the process of applying to build a new traffic light at the intersection of the state highway and Dry Creek Road, pushing traffic in and out of the planned community Dry Creek Ranch. The light would add to the existing signal at Brookside Lane that currently serves as the main entrance into the development.

