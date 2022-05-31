ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Six Artists You Didn’t Know Covered Frank Sinatra

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIn8E_0fvuIKFB00

Frank Sinatra has one of the best singing voices of all time.

That’s why it can be so hard to cover his songs. Yet many skilled artists still attempt to undertake the task. And some even succeed.

And that is what we’re going to dive into here today. Below are six covers by a wide variety of artists who have taken on tunes from Ol’ Blue Eyes. From Lady Gaga to Shawn James, these are the best of the best.

1. Shawn James

The big and heavy-voiced singer brought his acoustic into the booth with him to sing a rendition of the song “That’s Life,” and, well, nailed it. Check out James, who has a flexible heft timbre that brings a whole new twist to Sinatra’s signature tune. What a pleasure.

2. Ben l’Oncle Soul

The French soul singer and songwriter performed a version of Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and, as a result, the artist is under ours in the best way possible. With a fluttering voice and a deep, rich performance style, this version is terrific and not to be forgotten.

3. Miley Cyrus

The famed celebrity and skilled artist is like a jukebox, she can do any song by anybody. And here, Miley Cyrus takes on Sinatra’s famous tune, “My Way.” In one way, we’re all living in Cyrus’ world as she continues to find new peaks for her career. And this is certainly one of them.

4. Pavlo Ilnytskyy

The crooner decided to perform this rendition backed by a full orchestra. Check out his rendition of “Strangers In The Night” while a myriad of violins and cellos and more swell and tug at our own heartstrings. This rendition is heartfelt and pronounced. It’s like a lounge version crossed with a symphony. Truly inspiring.

5. Chase Eagleson

Taking advantage of an emotive Spanish-style guitar, Chase Eagleson performed a version of Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” acoustically. Whereas Sinatra offers a big, full voice, Eagleson performs with his restrained, gravelly tone. It’s a pillow talk version of the song that gives off goosebumps.

6. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga may be the best artist on Planet Earth suited to cover Sinatra. She’s got his prowess as a performer, the gravitas of a celebrity, and just seems at home with a big band behind her. Put a fedora on her golden head and she fits the bill to perfection. Check out her rendition of “New York, New York” here below in which she sings about her hometown.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Shawn James
Person
Ben L'oncle Soul
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Celebrity#French
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy