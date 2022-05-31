ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awaiting Trial Results, Johnny Depp Joined Jeff Beck on Stage in the U.K.

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Those with a Twitter account have seen actor Johnny Depp’s name trending often on the social media site as Depp continues his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial, which is still ongoing, did not stop Depp from taking a musical vacation of sorts.

Depp joined musician Jeff Beck at Beck’s show onstage in Sheffield, U.K. on Sunday night (May 29) to play a little six-string.

Depp performed a cover of John Lennon’s song, “Isolation.” The two also released a studio recording of the track two years ago in 2020. On Sunday, the pair performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and the famous Jimi Hendrix song, “Little Wing.”

Check out fan-shot footage of the songs below.

Results from the defamation trial are expected as soon as Tuesday (May 31). Closing arguments were given on Friday and the case is in jury deliberation. Previously, Heard had accused Depp of abuse, which he denies, and has since taken her to court over the accusations. Depp says the action has cost him millions of dollars and high-priced acting roles.

This isn’t the first musical shoutout for Depp this year. Recently, Sir Paul McCartney performed on stage as a video of Depp was playing along.

McCartney didn’t comment on the very high-profile and ongoing court case, But the musician’s choice to show the video seemed to imply that he is vouching for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper Shares New Single “A Bar About a Bar”

Chance the Rapper has released a new single, “A Bar About a Bar.” And it’s a Windy City family affair. The video, featuring cinematography by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno, opens with Chance’s mid-writing exercise when, his friend and frequent collaborator, Vic Mensa, interrupts to see the work he’s created. Chance looks to Mensa and begins to tell an intricate story filled with bars about bars and lines about lines, as the video portrays cinematic vignettes of the far-fetched narrative.
The Meaning Behind “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison

George Harrison was often labeled “the quiet Beatle” in the heyday of the British quartet’s career. Perhaps this nickname came about because of Harrison’s role as lead guitarist or the backseat he took in interviews with the press. Regardless of Harrison’s perceived quietness, the late Beatle had a lot to say in song. And after The Beatles broke up in 1970, Harrison dropped his first solo single, “My Sweet Lord” just seven months later.
MUSIC
Elvis Costello to Release New-Lost EP with Allan Mayes

Elvis Costello, born Declan MacManus, linked up with Allan Mayes in 1972 to start a band. That group, formed by the two burgeoning U.K. musicians, was called Rusty. Together, they played small clubs for about a year but never released a formal record. However, that’s now all set to change....
MUSIC
Jimi Hendrix to Receive Commemorative Plaque in London at the Hard Rock Hotel

Jimi Hendrix is slated to be honored this year with a prestigious blue plaque at London’s Hard Rock Hotel in Marble Arch on June 10. Experience Hendrix L.L. C. with the Hard Rock Hotel London and the Nubian Jam Community Trust will unveil the permanent historical marker, which commemorates Hendrix’s last London residence in the venue, known then as the Cumberland Hotel, before his untimely death in 1970.
CELEBRITIES
