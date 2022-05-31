Wynonna Judd Reflects on Mother Naomi’s Death: “This Cannot be How The Judds Story Ends”

Now one month since Naomi Judd died, daughter and singing partner Wynonna, 57, took to social media to reflect on losing her mother at the age of 76 to suicide and the lessons she’s trying to learn as she navigates loss and grief.

“There is so much happening in the world right now, so before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No, I just don’t know what to say,'” wrote Wynonna. “Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ and I began to cry.”

Judd added, “I do know, that the pain of losing Mom on [April 30] to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Naomi Judd died one day before The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame; Wynonna and sister Ashley accepted the honor in Nashville on behalf of their mother on May 1.

In her post, Wynonna went on to say that in order to be a healthy grandparent to her first-born grandchild Kaliyah, who was born on April 13, just a little more than two weeks before Naomi’s death, and to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that she must continue to show up for herself and continue her personal healing.

“I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times,” added Wynonna. “Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.

She added, “I do know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially. I do know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge,’ I find myself humming the song that mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night. I really do know that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I will continue to show up and sing.”

Wynonna recently revealed that The Judds: The Final Tour will move forward as planned and include a number of featured guests, including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, and more who will be announced at a later date.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” said Wynonna earlier. ” I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds’ legacy, together.”

