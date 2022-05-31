Will Butler Returns With First Singles Since Arcade Fire Exit, Plots East Coast Tour

Click here to read the full article.

While Will Butler didn’t announce his split from Arcade Fire until March — shortly after the release of the band’s sixth studio album WE — his tenure with the indie rock ensemble had actually ended when the project was complete. Now, Butler has returned with “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first releases since announcing his exit from the band.

The former single arrives with a self-directed music video pairing the lyrically sparse song with a silent monologue written by David Adjmi. As he recounts the detailed collapse of a friendship during a trip to Italy, Butler sings about wanting to be anywhere but where he currently is.

Butler’s last solo release came in 2020 when he shared his second album Generations . When he announced his exit from Arcade Fire , the musician teased that he had “a few other projects percolating.” With these two singles out the gate, he’s plotting a seven-date North American tour with stops along the east coast.

Butler will perform in Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia on a stretch spanning from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21. He will be joined by Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore.

Will Butler North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Aug. 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount

Aug. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace

Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Aug. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Aug. 20 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s