ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Will Butler Returns With First Singles Since Arcade Fire Exit, Plots East Coast Tour

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StvqQ_0fvuHUn000

Click here to read the full article.

While Will Butler didn’t announce his split from Arcade Fire until March — shortly after the release of the band’s sixth studio album WE — his tenure with the indie rock ensemble had actually ended when the project was complete. Now, Butler has returned with “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first releases since announcing his exit from the band.

The former single arrives with a self-directed music video pairing the lyrically sparse song with a silent monologue written by David Adjmi. As he recounts the detailed collapse of a friendship during a trip to Italy, Butler sings about wanting to be anywhere but where he currently is.

Butler’s last solo release came in 2020 when he shared his second album Generations . When he announced his exit from Arcade Fire , the musician teased that he had “a few other projects percolating.” With these two singles out the gate, he’s plotting a seven-date North American tour with stops along the east coast.

Butler will perform in Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia on a stretch spanning from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21. He will be joined by Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore.

Will Butler North American Tour Dates:
Aug. 11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Aug. 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount
Aug. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace
Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
Aug. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Aug. 20 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

How a Pickup Truck and a Little Magic Helped Soccer Mommy Make Her Best Album Yet

Click here to read the full article. Sophie Allison listens to a lot of country radio. “I hear all these songs about guys and their trucks,” the singer-songwriter behind Soccer Mommy says, calling from her Tennessee home a few weeks before her 25th birthday. “It’s so goofy, but it speaks to you, especially when you’re from the South.” That imagery inspired Allison to write “Feel It All the Time,” a hazy rocker about her own pickup. “It was a challenge to myself,” she says. “The idea of mentioning my truck in a song and having it not be, like, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Confront the Climate Catastrophe on First Song in Nine Years ‘Spitting Off the Edge of the World’

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with their first new song in nearly a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” the first offering from their upcoming album, Cool It Down, out Sept. 30 via Secretly Canadian. “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” is a smoldering cut that finds Karen O sharing vocal duties with Perfume Genius, their voices combining as the song builds to a massive peak filled with crashing drums and keening guitar riffs. The track — produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek — also arrives with a music...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Harry’s House’ Is Harry Styles’ Best Album Yet

Click here to read the full article. In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for a track-by-track analysis of Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House. To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on or Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Here’s a preview of some of the discussion: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Hiatt: It does seem to be advertising a sort of freedom and confidence in the very wacky synth horn parts and almost Oingo Boingo-ness of that. Spanos: I absolutely love this song. It’s definitely in my top three of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Rolling Stone

Willow, Olivia Rodrigo and Pop Punk’s Long, Weird Legacy

Click here to read the full article. “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” as Blink-182 used to sing on MTV — 23 summers ago. But all these years later, pop punk isn’t merely all grown-up. In 2022, pop punk is back from the dead, more popular and influential than ever — suddenly, it’s the Teenager of the Year. It’s a massive resurgence for the music style that always fetishized the ideal of permanent adolescence, turning a bratty sneer into a way of life. But now, pop punk is downright respectable. How the hell did this happen? It’s beautifully bizarre, since pop...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

Click here to read the full article. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn’t singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Fire#Music Video#Brooklyn#Bbc Music#North American#Ma#Quebec Theatre#Pa Club Cafe Aug
Rolling Stone

Trump Pushes Bogus Article Claiming 50-Point Georgia Landslide Due to Fraud

Click here to read the full article. David Perdue, former President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Brian Kemp as governor of Georgia, got trounced in last week’s Republican primary, only receiving about 22 percent of the vote compared to Kemp’s 74 percent. Trump is now pushing the false idea that the 50-point defeat was the result of “obvious” voter fraud. An email sent out Tuesday by Save America PAC, Trump’s political action committee, links to an article from last Thursday by Emerald Robinson, a former OANN and Newsmax correspondent, titled “Something Stinks In Georgia.” “Nobody in any election in America gets 74%...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (5/31): On Tuesday, Halsey’s record label Capitol Music shared their support for the Badlands singer and announced that they will be releasing her new song “So Good” on June 9, after Halsey’s TikToks claiming that the label wouldn’t let her drop the song before a viral moment on the video app. “We love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote, sharing a statement calling itself a company “that encourages open dialogue.” “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Watch The Rolling Stones perform an old song for the first time ever

If you’ve been touring for six decades, it’s wise to keep things interesting, which is why The Rolling Stones performed an old song live for the very first time ever this week. The ageing rockers kicked off the European leg of their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, their...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Leaked Tapes Reveal Republican Plan to Stock Polling Places With Activists

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump called for supporters to head to the polls and “watch very carefully” ahead of the 2020 election. He lost, badly, and the former president and the Republican Party are now taking a far more aggressive approach ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections. Trump has been working to install election conspiracy theorists in office, Republican legislatures have been passing restrictive voting legislation, and the GOP has been trying to seize control of voting systems. Politico reported on Wednesday, for instance, that the Republican National Committee wants activists to not only watch...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The DOJ’s Jan. 6 Investigation Appears to Be Closing in on Trump

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped devise a failed scheme to override the results of the 2020 presidential election, disclosed on Monday that he has been served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury, according to The New York Times. Navarro says the subpoena requests he provide records relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including “any communications” he had with Trump. According to the Times, Navarro intends on suing the House Jan. 6 committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums. The collaboration between Mattel and Graves — which Rolling Stone called “purely bittersweet” and “unsentimental” — served as the second single from The Blonde & Pink Albums. It was followed by the semi-biographical ode to Loretta Lynn, “C’mon Loretta.” The Blonde & Pink Albums are due out June 24 — but Mattel will also spend the month busy promoting her new reality show Trixie Motel, premiering June 3 on Discovery+. The series follows Mattel and her partner as they renovate a vintage motel in Palm Springs. More from Rolling StoneWatch Harry Styles, James Corden Film 'Daylight' Music Video in a Fan's Apartment'How Does This Make Sense to Anyone?': Late-Night Hosts Call Out GOP's Inaction on Gun ViolenceTom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild 'Top Gun' Jet RideBest of Rolling StoneFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

The O’Jays Announce Their Final Tour, ‘Last Stop On The Love Train’

Click here to read the full article. The O’Jays are bidding farewell to their fans and announcing their final tour, Last Stop On The Love Train.  Named after their 1974 single, “Love Train,” the tour will allow fans to see original members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, alongside Eric Nolan Grant (who joined in 1995) together onstage as they glide through their deep, storied catalog from the past six decades.More from VIBE.comThe O'Jays, Ne-Yo, And El DeBarge To Headline AFRAM Festival 2022Janet Jackson To Headline Return Of Cincinnati Music Festival With Charlie WilsonThen & Now: The O'Jays Highlight Their Rich Discography,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Is Sticking to the States, Pulls Out of All 2022 International Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites “unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates. “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Crusade to Prove the Russia Investigation Was Fraudulent Is Collapsing

Click here to read the full article. Former Attorney General Bill Bar in late 2020 appointed John Durham to investigate whether the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia was, as Trump has claimed repeatedly, a fraudulent “witch hunt.” Durham hasn’t turned up much, but he did manage to get former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman to stand trial for lying to the FBI. Sussman was acquitted on Tuesday, dealing a massive blow to Durham’s efforts. The case stems from Sussman alleging to the Justice Department during the 2016 presidential campaign that the Trump Organization was...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Joe Biden Thanks BTS After White House Visit: ‘What You’re Doing Is Good for All People’

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden thanked BTS for visiting the White House yesterday, May 31, for a special meeting and press briefing to mark Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. In a short video shared on Twitter, the president and the pop stars discussed the rise of hate crimes and discrimination against Asians and Asian-Americans. RM said the group appreciated the Biden administration’s efforts to get the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act signed into law, adding, “We truly appreciate the White House and the government trying to find solutions.” Biden then told the group: “People...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Aespa Ready to ‘Embark on Our Next Chapter’ With Summer Comeback Plans

Click here to read the full article. K-pop superstars Aespa are gearing up for their big comeback with a new label deal, new single and a new album due out this summer. Fresh off their surprise set at Coachella last month, the four-piece girl group are dropping their second mini album on July 8. Titled Girls, the EP is led by the breezy lead single, “Life’s Too Short,” which Aespa first previewed at Coachella. The English-language track will officially be released June 24. A second track, “Illusion,” is available now to preview ahead of the new mini album release. The album comes...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy