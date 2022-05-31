ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Master P Grieves After Death of Daughter Tytyana: “With God, We Will Get Through This”

By Catherine Walthall
 2 days ago
Master P is a rapper and record producer from New Orleans, but he’s also a father to nine. And on the night of May 29, Master P (real name Percy Miller) was confronted with something no father ever wants to face—the death of one of his children.

Tytyana Miller died at the age of 29. Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

The younger Miller was an actress and had made appearances on the TV series Growing Up Hip Hop. She also had a role in the short film A Mother’s Choice.

In the aftershock of losing Tytyana, Master P asked for privacy for his family on Instagram. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he said. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

One of Tytyana’s brothers, Romeo, also posted on his social media about his sister’s passing.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he said. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Master P later followed up his initial post with another post saying, “Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive.”

Rest in peace, Tytyana.

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images

