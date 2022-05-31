'Me And Him Had A Great Connection' - Harvey Elliott On What New Signing Fabio Carvalho Will Bring To Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has been talking about how much he is looking forward to reuniting with Fabio Carvalho when the 19-year-old joins Liverpool this summer from Fulham.

IMAGO / News Images

IMAGO / News Images

The Portugal under 21 international almost signed for the Reds in January but the deal could not be completed in time.

Despite the setback, all parties were in agreement to strike a deal for the summer and Elliott is now looking forward to linking up with his former teammate at the West London club when he joins on July 1st.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo (via Liverpoolfc.com ), Elliott explained how well the two get on both on and off the pitch.

“He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster, to be honest, at Fulham.

“Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives. But, to be honest, I don’t even think I will have to do that, he will just fit in perfectly with the rest of the squad."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Elliott believes that Carvalho has everything needed to be at success at Liverpool and can't wait to be on the same pitch with him again.

“He’s got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, and that’s why Liverpool have signed him. So I am very excited to see what he can bring to this team, as well as all the fans, and I am sure he will show them very quickly.

“So I am just very excited to see him again after three years or so and I am just very excited to share the pitch with him again.”

