ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyg44_0fvuGVD000

Reports suggest that Mohamed Salah has almost signed a new contract extension with Liverpool. The Egyptian King's future has been in doubt for months, despite him publicly stating his desire to stay on numerous occasions.

Reports suggest that Mohamed Salah has almost signed a new contract extension with Liverpool. The Egyptian King's future has been in doubt for months, despite him publicly stating his desire to stay on numerous occasions.

After months of speculation and uncertainty, the Mohamed Salah contract saga is almost over. With Sadio Mane set to leave Anfield, the thought of losing our other star forward would be disastrous.

IMAGO / PA Images

Another incredible season for Liverpool was led by an inspired Mohamed Salah playing at the highest of levels before his departure to AFCON.

The Liverpool did end up with another golden boot to his outstanding collection and just recently won the PFA Player of the Year. With the huge help from the Egyptian captain, Jurgen Klopp's men fought on all fronts to the very end, coming away with a domestic cup double.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgiAG_0fvuGVD000

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah will be key once again next season and if reports are true, for many more seasons to come. According to Pedro Almeida , his contract extension with Liverpool is 'almost done', which ends a saga that has gone on for months.

Will we finally see Mohamed Salah put pen to paper and commit his career to The Reds?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Uefa Champions League#Egyptian#Liverpool Coverage Report
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Liverpool And Aston Villa Striker On Sadio Mane

Dean Saunders believes Sadio Mane would be 'irreplaceable' if he were to leave Liverpool this summer. Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders said: "Liverpool are doing really well at the moment and losing someone like him could knock them sideways... I would argue the fact that he’s in the top three players in the world right now. Salah, Mane, who would you take? De Bruyne?"
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy