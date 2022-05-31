ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-pop stars BTS discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with Joe Biden: Watch the livestream here

By Shalene Gupta
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, President Biden is hosting Korean pop superstar group BTS at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and the rise in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans. A livestream will start at 2:30 p.m. ET....

www.fastcompany.com

