Wisconsin State

Former Wisconsin PG D'Mitrik Trice wins Polish League Championship

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Friday, former Wisconsin point guard D’Mitrik Trice won the Polish League Championship with his team WKS Slask Wroclaw.

Trice played in eight games for WKS Slask Wroclaw to finish the season, after starting the year with the French LNB Pro A team, Fos-sur-mer. In the eight games that he played in the Polish League, the former Badger averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.

It is great to see Trice doing so well in his rookie season abroad, and hopefully, his experiences overseas could help him sign with an NBA team ahead of the NBA Summer League.

Related
Wisconsin makes top three for 2024 four-star F Cooper Koch

After Greg Gard offered 2024 forward Cooper Koch back in September, the four-star wing out of Peoria, Illinois has officially narrowed down his list of schools down to three. According to a report by Sean Bock of 247Sports, the Illinois native will be focusing on Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue moving forward. He also held offers from Bradley, Illinois, Indiana, Wake Forest, and Western Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
The Spun

Kentucky Hires New Assistant: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari has filled out his staff with the hiring of Oklahoma assistant K.T. Turner. Turner takes the place of Jai Lucas, who left the Wildcats earlier this offseason to join Jon Scheyer's staff at Duke. The Manhattan, Kansas native has almost two decades of college coaching experience.
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

Gonzaga Bulldogs up, Villanova Wildcats down in Way-Too-Early Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for 2022-23

We're slowly checking off college basketball's offseason mile markers. There was the NBA draft early-entry deadline on April 24, then the May 1 deadline for players to enter the transfer portal without needing a waiver to play immediately. While there are still a dozen or so impact players in the portal, things are slowing down on that front -- although we should see some commitments once players in the draft pool return to school and focus on their recruitments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tar Heels still hold top spot in latest ESPN Top 25 rankings

The transfer portal is still an active one here in the Summer as teams look to make additions for their 2022-23 college basketball season. For the UNC basketball program, they had a few departures to the portal but have yet to land a player after Matthew Mayer opted to go to Illinois. Despite that, UNC still returns four of their five starters from a year ago and that’s good enough for a few publications to rank the Tar Heels as the No. 1 team going into next season. ESPN dropped their updated way too early top 25 for next season and while...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

PGA star Dustin Johnson dealt major blow amid Super Golf League coup

PGA star Dustin Johnson made headlines when his name appeared in the field of the Saudi Super Golf League’s first event, the LIV Golf Invitational. The PGA has made it very clear that its golfers would face punishment, potentially in the form of a lifetime ban, for joining the rival league. While a potential PGA ban could be in the works, Johnson — and fellow golfer Graeme McDowell — were hit with this major blow, as reported by ESPN:
GOLF
Basketball
Sports
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo gets 100% honest on Tyler Herro regret after Heat’s Game 7 loss to Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo admits Tyler Herro’s injury really hurt the team in their series against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo is not using it as an excuse for their 4-3 loss in the series, highlighting that they are a deep team that is used to going through adversity. However, the Heat big man did say that they really missed what Herro provides as an offensive boost off the bench.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Look: Shaedon Sharpe Announces NBA Draft Decision

Elite Kentucky basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft after receiving positive feedback from prospective teams this offseason. Sharpe took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday night. "First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky....
LEXINGTON, KY
