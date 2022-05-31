ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hurricanes' Jack LaFontaine: Sent back to minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

LaFontaine was demoted to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Patrick Williams of AHL.com reports. LaFontaine likely...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Sent down Friday

Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Liberatore made his third major-league start Thursday against the Cubs and allowed four runs in 3.1 innings to take the loss. The southpaw has had an inconsistent start to his big-league career with a 5.54 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 13 innings over three outings. However, the 22-year-old remains one of the Cardinals' top prospects, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the major-league club at some point. Liberatore's demotion could signal that Steven Matz (shoulder) will be ready to rejoin the rotation next week.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Retreats to bench

Mendick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Mendick filled in at shortstop for the first two games of the series following Tim Anderson's (groin placement on the injured list and produced four hits and two RBI over seven at-bats, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Leury Garcia in the series finale. Garcia had been tending to a bruised side before returning to the lineup Wednesday as Chicago's second baseman in place of a resting Josh Harrison, but Garcia and Mendick are likely to split work at shortstop while Anderson is on the mend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Converts third save

Sewald walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. Sewald needed 23 pitches (14 strikes), but he was able to lock down his third save of the season. The 32-year-old took a blown save in Thursday's game versus the Orioles after allowing an inherited runner to score, but manager Scott Servais showed trust to turn back to him the next day. The right-hander has a 2.33 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 19:6 K:BB, three holds and a 2-1 record through 19.1 innings as a high-leverage option in the Mariners' closer committee.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ahl Chicago#Ahl Com#Wolves#Canes
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: No longer starting Friday

Phillips isn't starting Friday against the White Sox. Phillips was initially listed as the starting right fielder for Friday's series opener, but he'll retreat to the bench after Manuel Margot (leg) was added to the lineup. As long as Phillips' removal from the lineup wasn't due to an injury, he should be available off the bench.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Remains out of lineup

Walls isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Walls has gone 2-for-15 with a homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Yandy Diaz will shift to first base while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Beginning rehab stint Friday

O'Neill (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Memphis on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 26-year-old was originally expected to begin the rehab stint early this week, but the cortisone injection he received last Friday delayed it a few days. O'Neill will serve as the designated hitter in his first appearance with Memphis and should work back into the outfield in the days that follow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Activated, not starting Friday

Taylor (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Friday but is not in the lineup against the Astros. He went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts and one walk on his two-game rehab assignment. Kyle Isbel will get the start in center field despite Taylor being available.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with thumb injury

Urias left Friday's game against the Padres with right thumb discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Discomfort is a symptom, not a diagnosis, so it's hard to say what exactly Urias' availability will be in the short term. The Brewers are running out of healthy players capable of playing shortstop, as Willy Adames and Mike Brosseau are already on the injured list. Pablo Reyes replaced Urias in this one.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy