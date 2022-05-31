Fawning season is here, deer are on the move

(Radio Iowa) – Health experts are encouraging Iowans to make sure their children are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations before summer vacation starts. In May, the Centers for Disease Control expanded its recommendations for booster doses to include children who are five to eleven years old. Mike Brownlee, chief pharmacy officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says kids should be fully vaccinated — and boosted — before heading off to summer activities. “So as we think about where people are traveling to, they may be traveling into areas that are higher risk,” Brownlee says. “We’ve seen that changing throughout the country where, with this new sub variant, it’s still spreading, the virus is still here, the pandemic is still a real thing.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO