ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fawning season is here, deer are on the move

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Iowa DNR News) – The calls have been coming in to Iowa DNR field offices and conservation officers for the past few weeks and will only increase as the first few weeks of June marks the peak of the deer fawning season. Callers report finding an “abandoned” fawn in an unusual...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Iowa DOT announces $100M in grants for Iowa airports

AMES, Iowa – JUNE 2, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation, Thursday (today) announced $100M in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Governor Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa’s air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF). The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa’s largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa’s eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Window closed, at least temporarily, on applications for new Iowa casinos

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission had planned to announce the date it would begin accepting applications for a new Iowa casino, but given recent legislative action, that plan was tabled at today’s (Thursday’s) commission meeting. Late last year, Linn County voters approved a...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Steamy, summer days are coming. Learn to stay safe in the sun…or else!

(Radio Iowa) – This week’s temperatures in Iowa are fairly on target for the season, but soon enough, we’ll be getting into the hot, humid days of summer. Today (Thursday) is Heat Awareness Day in Iowa and meteorologist Donna Dubberke, at the National Weather Service, explains the goals. “Heat awareness is really important because it’s an underrated hazard,” Dubberke says. “We know it’s going to be hot in the summer and sometimes we don’t take it seriously and you can have serious injury and even fatalities in extreme cases if you don’t do the right things.” She notes that spending too much time outside can mean more than just a bad case of sunburn.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

The next boot prints on the Moon will be in Iowa-made boots

(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowa ingenuity will be going into orbit and eventually onto the surface of the Moon. Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids is the choice to produce the next generation of spacesuits for American astronauts. Collins officials say their design offers enhanced mobility, they’re lighter than the current suits and will allow for longer missions. The suits are to be used by astronauts working outside the International Space Station and, in the next decade, on the Moon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
kjan.com

3 dead in 2 central Iowa crashes, Thursday

Two accidents in central Iowa, Thursday, claimed the lives of three Iowans. The State Patrol reports the first crash happened at around 2:17-p.m. on Interstate 35 northbound, in Warren County. Authorities say a 2010 Ford Econoline van driven by 48-year-old Bryan Bard Byre, of Bondurant, was traveling on I-35 just south of St. Charles, when the vehicle left the road and entered the east ditch before striking a tree. Byre died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Center for School Mental Health now officially part of UI College of Education

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Board of Regents has approved making the Iowa Center for School Mental Health a permanent part of the University of Iowa’s College of Education. The center was launched about a year ago with a combination of 20 million dollars in federal pandemic relief and state funds. Daniel Clay is the dean of the university’s college of education. “Some extraordinary faculty here….spent the last year building the center and simultaneously responding to a multitude of crises across our state, including student suicide, teacher suicide and the murder of a teacher — and that’s just the very tip of the iceberg,” he says. “The underlying mental health issues are quite extraordinary.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Health official: Kids need to get COVID boosters before summer starts

(Radio Iowa) – Health experts are encouraging Iowans to make sure their children are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations before summer vacation starts. In May, the Centers for Disease Control expanded its recommendations for booster doses to include children who are five to eleven years old. Mike Brownlee, chief pharmacy officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says kids should be fully vaccinated — and boosted — before heading off to summer activities. “So as we think about where people are traveling to, they may be traveling into areas that are higher risk,” Brownlee says. “We’ve seen that changing throughout the country where, with this new sub variant, it’s still spreading, the virus is still here, the pandemic is still a real thing.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

May was warmer, drier than normal

(Radio Iowa/KJAN) – State climatologist Justin Glisan says the numbers show the state May temperature average was slightly warmer than normal. “We look at the average for all our weather stations we are about one and a half degrees above average at 61 degrees,” he says. Glisan says there were some 80 and 90-degree days in the month that brought the average up. He says the warm days helped make it an active month for severe weather.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Coffey
kjan.com

Survey: Inflation and supply chain issues remain huge threats to Iowa economy

(Radio Iowa) – A monthly survey shows the economic pictures for Iowa and the Midwest are darkening, with a few sunny breaks in the clouds. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the overall figures for Iowa sank during May, as did the numbers for the nine-state region. Goss says the survey of business leaders and supply managers showed hiring slowed during the past month.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Mary Ann Hanusa and Todd Halbur are the GOP candidates for state auditor

(Radio Iowa) – Two Republicans are listed on this year’s Primary ballot for state auditor and the winner will face Rob Sand, the Democratic incumbent, in the General Election. Mary Ann Hanusa, who has been endorsed by Governor Reynolds, managed the White House Office of Correspondence for President George W. Bush. She was more recently elected to five terms in the Iowa House, representing her hometown of Council Bluffs for 10 years.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Vilsack unveils $2.87 billion in USDA grants, loans to boost food supply

(Radio Iowa) – U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is unveiling hundreds of millions of dollars in new U-S-D-A grant and loans to do things like establish grocery stores in underserved areas, build more cold storage facilities for fruits and vegetables and support training for employees in the meat and poultry industry. “With these investments, the transformed food system will mean more, new and better markets, generating better income for producers,” Vilsack says, “and better choices and prices for consumers.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Federal Judge sentences two Iowa men to short prison terms for Jan. 6 2021 riot

(Washington, D-C) – A federal judge in Washington, D-C, Wednesday, ordered a father and son from northern Iowa serve time in prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The men, 51-year-old Daryl Johnson and his son, 30-year-old Daniel Johnson, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#New Areas#Fawns#Iowa Dnr News#The Iowa Dnr
kjan.com

UNI looks to fast-track certifying paraeducators as full teachers

(Radio Iowa) – A new program at the University of Northern Iowa could help ease the state’s teacher shortage by allowing paraeducators to become certified teachers without leaving their current jobs. All classes for the two-year program, called the Purple Pathway for Paraeducators, will be offered online outside of normal work hours. Colleen Mulholland, dean of the U-N-I College of Education, says more schools are looking within their own classrooms to develop new teachers. “Paraeducators come to the profession in many, many different ways and many of them are very interested in continuing their career growth in education,” Mulholland says, “so the Purple Pathway is our attempt to fill that need.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Ernst says Senate is taking ‘a hard look’ at gun control legislation

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says gun violence will be addressed in the Senate, following last week’s shootings at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, calls the slayings in Uvalde “a horrible, evil act.” Ernst says, “We do have a number of members in the Senate that have been assigned by leadership to really take a hard look at this particular incident, what happened, background behind the shooter, and how this could have happened in such a lovely community.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy