Microsoft discloses workaround for severe zero-day flaw in Office

By Kyle Alspach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released mitigations for a zero-day vulnerability in Office that could enable execution of code by a remote user. The flaw, which security researcher Kevin Beaumont dubbed "Follina," affects the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool...

Microsoft makes nice

Good morning! Microsoft is zigging where its rivals zag, vowing to work with unions instead of fighting them. Is Amazon paying attention? And social audio, once the Next Big Thing in tech, appears to be taking its last gasp. Happy Friday! Let’s dive in. Microsoft's move on unions. As...
Microsoft pledges not to fight labor unions

Microsoft has broken rank with its peers in the tech industry and said it will not combat employee unionization efforts. The news was announced on Thursday in a blog post authored by Microsoft President Brad Smith. "Recent unionization campaigns across the country — including in the tech sector — have...
Atlassian releases patch for critical Confluence vulnerability

Atlassian said early Friday that it was aiming to release a fix for a critical vulnerability in its Confluence collaboration software by the end of the day. Later in the day, it confirmed that it released updated versions of Confluence that include the patch for the flaw. The vulnerability could...
Tech won at the Supreme Court. Soon, it might not be so lucky.

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m going to tell you why I’m going to boast of tech-policy hipster cred to all the Supreme Court reporters, plus a deep dive into the companies staying mum on Ghana’s anti-gay push and this week’s real most exciting development for judiciary watchers.
Coinbase is now rescinding accepted job offers on top of a hiring freeze

Coinbase announced Thursday that it was rescinding accepted job offers to new hires, in addition to its previously announced hiring freeze, Chief People Officer L.J. Brock wrote in a blog post. The company seemed to be determined to triple its workforce even after weak first-quarter earnings, which resulted in its...
How AmEx tackled banking fraud

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how clever data planning — and a few tweaks — allowed AmEx to repurpose its credit card fraud detection for banking, the possible end of the SaaS bear market, and this week in enterprise tech moves. Shaded fraud. When credit card...
Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
The sanctions effect

In comments that've been much-discussed in the cybersecurity community, NSA official Rob Joyce has reportedly suggested several times that western sanctions against Russia have constrained ransomware in 2022. But it'll take more than just sanctions to make a serious dent in ransomware attacks coming out of Russia, former CISA director Chris Krebs told me this week.
Sheryl Sandberg will leave Meta after 14 years this fall

Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday she is stepping down as chief operating officer of Meta after 14 years. Sandberg announced her departure in a Facebook post, saying that she will spend the next few months transitioning before leaving the company in the fall. "When I took this job in 2008, I...
What's the most effective way for companies to ensure digital transformation strategies align with climate goals?

Good afternoon! In today's braintrust we asked the experts to analyze the relationship between sustainability goals and digital transformations and identify the strategies that could advance a company's progress in both. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. An effective climate change program must be an enterprise-wide effort....
Elon forces a return to office

For the last 50 years, SAP has worked closely with our customers to solve some of the world’s most intricate problems. We have also seen, and have been a part of, rapid accelerations in technology in response. Across industries, certain paths have emerged to help businesses manage the unexpected challenges over the last few years.
How the supply chain is adding to Netflix’s troubles

It’s not just hardware companies that are struggling with ongoing supply chain shortages. Rising prices and empty shelves have also started to impact streaming services, including industry leader Netflix. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos called out smart TV availability constraints as one of the reasons behind the company’s disastrous Q1...
The biggest crypto bulls are talking crypto winter

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Gemini’s layoffs, killing off the “Square killer” talk, and the state of crypto VC. The hospitality industry is rightly skeptical about the prospects for “NFT restaurants,” but a high-profile test is coming to San Francisco. A two-story Japanese restaurant, Shō, is coming to Salesforce Park, the aboveground patch of greenery connected to Salesforce Tower. It’s using NFTs to sell VIP memberships at Earth, Water and Fire levels. It’s not clear why this requires a blockchain, as opposed to, say, a spreadsheet, since no one besides the restaurant needs to verify membership status. But it’s a good indicator of how the NFT craze means the concept is getting applied to just about anything expensive and exclusive.
Slack will teach your co-workers how to pronounce your name

Get ready to revamp your Slack profile. As of today, you’ll be able to add name pronunciations, hover over profiles more easily and add “smart tags” to indicate special characteristics and areas of expertise. People will be able to record audio of their name spoken aloud and...
Winklevoss twins cut 10% of Gemini staff as crypto winter sets in

Gemini, the crypto exchange run by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is slashing 10% of its staff, the firm said in a letter to employees Thursday. Job cuts are spreading rapidly throughout the tech industry as a result of a recent downturn, but Gemini's layoffs mark the most significant among cryptocurrency companies—a sign that sagging digital asset values are cooling what was a red-hot hiring market. Coinbase said last month it would slow hiring plans.
Tiger Global just hit a new low point in its fall from grace

Even after aggressively trimming its tech portfolio in recent months, Tiger Global hasn’t been able to staunch the losses. The hedge fund has seen its assets shed more than half their value since the start of the year, according to Bloomberg. In response to the sharp 52% decline, Tiger...
Window closes for FTC to intervene in Musk's Twitter takeover

The window in which regulators could object to Elon Musk's planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter has now ended, according to the company, removing one hurdle from the long path between now and the transaction's eventual scheduled closing later this year. Thanks to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976, companies planning...
