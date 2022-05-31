Microsoft discloses workaround for severe zero-day flaw in Office

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Gemini’s layoffs, killing off the “Square killer” talk, and the state of crypto VC. The hospitality industry is rightly skeptical about the prospects for “NFT restaurants,” but a high-profile test is coming to San Francisco. A two-story Japanese restaurant, Shō, is coming to Salesforce Park, the aboveground patch of greenery connected to Salesforce Tower. It’s using NFTs to sell VIP memberships at Earth, Water and Fire levels. It’s not clear why this requires a blockchain, as opposed to, say, a spreadsheet, since no one besides the restaurant needs to verify membership status. But it’s a good indicator of how the NFT craze means the concept is getting applied to just about anything expensive and exclusive.

