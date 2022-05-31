ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

NY Teachers Sent 'Racist And Demeaning' Texts About Black & Latino Students

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47y6EP_0fvuCuDt00
Photo: Getty Images

Several New York teachers have been put on leave after sending "racist and demeaning" texts about students at a school with a significant minority population, NBC News reports.

The public school teachers involved in the offensive text exchange work at Rochester, New York's Enrico Fermi School 17, which houses a largely Black and Latino population of pre-kindergarteners through eighth-graders.

On Friday (May 27), Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said in a statement, “I am horrified at the racist and demeaning references and language used to describe children … our children!" Myers-Small added, "The staff members have been put on leave and the District will use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination."

According to Democrat & Chronicle , students discovered the texts while making a video on one of the teachers' phones. The Enrico Fermi students saw a group text notification naming one of their fellow peers.

The texts in question employed vulgar slurs directed toward children and their parents. One of the texts revealed teachers wishing one girl would "beat the [explexite] out of" another student.

Another message suggested sending out an automated phone call to insult families from the school.

"I'm calling to remind you that you are a [expletive] parent and your kid is a [expletive] like you. Thanks," one of the texts reads, per Democrat & Chronicle .

Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said in a statement that he was unaware of how many teachers were involved in the group text exchange.

“I want to make it clear that we strongly believe that everyone, and especially our students, are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Urbanski said. “We are also committed to fairness and due process and the investigation is still ongoing.”

The obscene texts come weeks after Rochester school officials revealed they were investigating a white teacher who told Black students to pick cotton and put on handcuffs during lessons on slavery.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 41

Ms......
2d ago

It's sad when your teachers judge you based on your race. even if some kids were giving them a hard time, why do people go straight to race. It's just embedded in some to always assume bad with or without reason.

Reply(2)
11
Nunya
1d ago

No wonder so many urban students are struggling... a fair abt of racist af teachers there doing the bare minimum for a paycheck ...

Reply(8)
7
Timothy 5:8
1d ago

sounds like it could go both ways. Take every text and social media post of parents that claim "white privilege " and you might find a a minority issue in a predominantly minority neighborhood. This isnt about race; its about lack of space physically, mentally and emotionally, in that order. price doesn't equal value. Find your humanity as people.

Reply(1)
3
Related
NBC News

Upstate New York teachers put on leave after offensive texts

Several public school teachers in Rochester were put on leave after exchanging text messages that made “racist and demeaning” references to students, officials said Friday. The Democrat and Chronicle reported the teachers worked at Enrico Fermi School 17, which has a large percentage of Black and Latino students...
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Strong: Mother-son duo combating racism one book at a time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Combating racism one book at a time. That is the mission Zeneta Everhart and her son, Zaire Goodman are hoping to spread across Western New York. Last week, dozens of boxes filled with children's books were bought off of an Amazon Wishlist and were arriving in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Biden Cancels Student Loans For Rochester Area College Students

The Biden administration has canceled federal student loan debt for hundreds of thousands of students who attended the for-profit Corinthian Colleges. The relief is being extended to students who attended the schools from their opening in 1995 to their closure in 2015. Corinthian operated the Everest Institute in the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Group Text#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Nbc News#Enrico Fermi School 17#Latino#Rochester City School#Democrat Chronicle
FingerLakes1.com

New York: Law extends child support for parents of children with developmental disabilities

Parents or caregivers of children with developmental disabilities will receive child support until the child turns 26-years-old due to a New York State law passed last year. Prior to the law’s passage, child support for all children in New York ended at 21-years-old. A local mother and daughter recently weighed in on how the extended payments have improved their lives.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Most guns seized in Rochester sold in NY

Most guns caught by police in New York come from out-of-state, but a recent investigation found the majority of guns confiscated in the City of Rochester were sold in-state. For a year, News1o NBC has asked law enforcement: If they aren’t making guns in Rochester, how do they get there?
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boy Scouts of America responds to arrest of former Scout Leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - NY State Police charged a former Boy Scout Leader and Greece School District employee with having sexual contact with a minor. Sean Glenney, 51, of Greece is charged with a criminal sexual act for having contact with a 15-year-old in 2015. State police said he met the minor through the Explorer Program at North Greece Fire Department.
GREECE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Akron PD, school officials investigating threat of violence

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Akron Schools are working with the Akron Police Department to investigate an alleged threat of violence made by a middle school student toward the school, according to the district’s website. “We intend to dismiss school at the normal time today and will continue to have additional police presence as a precautionary […]
AKRON, NY
ithaca.com

Parents seek answers after Northeast principal goes on leave

ITHACA, NY -- “Our leadership is missing, and our school has an unfathomable and inexplicable hole in its wake.”. Those were the words of Northeast Elementary librarian Megan Hulburt at the May 24 Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting. Droves of Northeast parents and teachers spoke at...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

Man admits trying to rob Rochester restaurant

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man admitted his guilt Tuesday in an attempted robbery at a westside restaurant. Kashbi Sanders is facing up to eight years in prison for trying to rob People's Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue on Dec. 23, 2019. Armed with a gun, he tried to grab the restaurant owner's purse. A restaurant employee helped fight off Sanders and took away the gun. The employee was cut during the fight.
The Rochester Beacon

RIT City Art Space highlights history of Clarissa Street

RIT City Art Space will explore the history of the Clarissa Street community in June. The upcoming exhibition is a collaborative effort that showcases Rochester’s Black experience through the middle of the 20th century. Titled “Clarissa Uprooted: Unearthing Stories of Our Village (1940s-early 1970s),” the exhibit was created through...
ROCHESTER, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy