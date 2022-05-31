ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff says speed factored in crash that killed Jeff Gladney

By Joe Nelson
Two people were confirmed dead at the scene in Dallas, Texas.

More details have been released by authorities about the crash that killed a man and woman in Dallas, Texas on Memorial Day morning, with one of the victims identified as former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the two people killed in the crash were in a white vehicle that "was speeding and clipped the second vehicle from behind" on westbound Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Allen Street, with the speeding vehicle then losing control and striking a pier beam.

The crash was reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene to find the white vehicle overturned in a grassy area, with two people confirmed dead inside the vehicle. The second vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by two people, neither of whom were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unclear who was driving, though Bring Me The News has formally requested a copy of the accident report.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a medical examiner that Gladney, 25, and 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, were killed in the crash.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon," the Vikings said in a statement.

The Cardinals said in a statement: "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Last week, Gladney was participating in organized team activities with the Cardinals, having signed a two-year deal with the NFC West team after missing the entire 2021 season. He had been released from the Vikings after a Texas grand jury indicted him for felony domestic violence. He was ultimately found not guilty of all charges.

According to a Facebook post , Gladney was in Texas May 27 helping his mother buy a house, while also using his cousin as the realtor. It was his cousin's first sale.

